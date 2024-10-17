MAFS UK's Hannah makes wild cheeky Orson comment amid cheating rumours

MAFS UK's Hannah makes cheeky comment about Orson amid cheating rumours. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Hannah and Orson are in the middle of a Married at First Sight UK 'cheating scandal', here's what Hannah's just said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK sent the couples to Retreat East in Suffolk, and things started to get real messy between the cast, particularly with Hannah, Orson, Polly, Holly and Sionainn.

Hannah arrived as a late bride with Sionainn and Amy, she married Stephen and while things started off great, one argument during their honeymoon changed the course of their journey completely.

Back in the UK with the rest of the cast, Hannah was accused of flirting with Orson and Ryan which caused huge arguments between her and their wives, as well as Polly who said she's behaved like a "d---head".

Since the show is pre-recorded the MAFS cast are able to react to the drama on their socials while us viewers watch along. Recently, this has got Richelle into trouble as she basically outed how her marriage to Orson pans out (even if it was obvious, it's against show rules).

Hannah and Orson are in the middle of 'affair' rumours. Picture: E4

While episodes featuring her drama are airing, Hannah has been reacting on her socials. First she shared a post on Instagram where she praised Orson amid claims that they are involved in the speculative affair set to happen on the show.

Sharing a snapshot from the episode, she first thanked her co-star Amy for supporting her, she said: "Amy finally brought that lost smile back to my face that’s been missing for 2 weeks & I’ll always be grateful for our friendship, your support & your loyalty.

"When everyone else created their own narratives about me behind my back you actually took the time to get to know me and I’ll always appreciate you for that."

She then added: "And can’t forget Hugh Hefner himself @orson_nurse for showing me good guys do exist & ones who will have your back, who will listen & let you feel heard & seen - I appreciate you so much!"

MAFS UK's Polly says she's 'Team Stephen' amid Hannah drama

Now, in response to a Q&A, the gym owner has made a cheeky comment about her relationship with Orson. In the preview of Thursday night's episode Hannah and Orson were seen getting closer.

Orson is heard telling Hannah he's got '24 hours' to enjoy himself before he says: "I definitely could let my hair down tonight." With Richelle and Stephen seemingly absent at the dinner party, it looks like Orson and Hannah are able to spend time together.

Picking up on what's to come, one fan commented on Hannah's IG Q&A saying: "Can you and Orson just hurry up and have babies already."

Hannah responds to Q&A question. Picture: Instagram

Hannah cheekily replied, "I mean they'd be pretty cute right?" tagging Orson and adding eyes emoji and a melting face emoji.

Later on in her stories, she replied to another fan who had said: "How do I teach my man to look at me the way Orson looks at you? I got butterflies through the TV!"

Her reply came: "@Orson_nurse teach men how it's done boo. Wait till tonight, this man steps it UP!"

Read more Married at First Sight here: