MAFS UK bride punished after revealing major show spoiler

11 October 2024, 10:43

MAFS UK bride punished after revealing major show spoiler
MAFS UK bride punished after revealing major show spoiler. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight bosses have had to take action after one bride leaked a huge spoiler on Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK 2024 hasn't just seen the journey of couples like Kristina and Kieran, Emma and Caspar, Alex and Holly, and Polly and Adam it's seen drama between couples have quit, rage over certain contestants' past and even affair rumours.

Now, MAFS UK bosses have had to punish a bride for revealing a major spoiler online. Most of the cast members have been encouraging fans to watch the show by interacting on their socials, specifically Instagram and TikTok live.

They're allowed to do this as the show airs as long as they don't reveal any spoilers about what will happen in episodes to come. This season Polly and Charlie used their socials to comment on an argument they'd had, but they didn't do this until that episode had aired.

However, when responding to fans one bride has crossed the line as a source revealed: "Bosses are raging at one bride after she leaked a major plot spoiler before it aired while chatting to fans on social media."

Kieran, Kristina and Polly from MAFS UK 2024
Kieran, Kristina and Polly from MAFS UK 2024. Picture: E4

It was Richelle who got herself in hot water after she responded to fans in her Instagram comments. She essentially confirmed that her and Orson are no longer together and suggested scenes were edited out.

On her Insta she responded to a fan who asked: "Is there something we aren't seeing between Richelle and Orson?"

Richelle said: "Yes there's a lot you're not seeing behind tonight and previous edit[s]."

A tabloid source said: "MAFS have now blocked comments on their official instagram now in a bid to plug the leak.

“They’ve also had words with Richelle and she’s been forced to restrict comments on her posts too. But the leak is all over TikTok now which is a shame as it ruins it for the real fans."

Richelle has been responding to criticism online
Richelle was responding to criticism online. Picture: Channel 4

This comes after new couples Amy and Luke, Hannah and Stephen, and Ryan and Sionainn joined the cast for their first ever dinner party.

While Amy and Luke, and Ryan and Sionainn look head over heels for each other, Hannah and Stephen have already reached a huge bump in the road after trust was broken during their honeymoon.

Read more Married at First Sight here:

