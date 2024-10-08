MAFS' Richelle insists viewers aren't seeing full Orson story as she's branded 'harsh'

MAFS' Richelle responds to being called 'harsh' for how she treats Orson. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight viewers have turned against Richelle and now she's speaking out.

Married at First Sight UK's Orson and Richelle's journey didn't get off to a good start after Richelle left the experiment during their honeymoon. However, days later she returned admitting she was wrong and decided to give the relationship a fresh start.

Now, all the success they've had has reverted as viewers saw the couple meet up with two of their friends on Monday night's episode. During the meet up, Richelle's friend questioned how honest Orson was about his career.

When back at their apartment, Richelle said it had brought her back to how he told her he'd been cheated on five years prior and she then accused him of "creating a storyline" for the show. Richelle went on to say she "questions his emotional resilience".

Fans of the show have been less than impressed with Richelle's treatment of Orson and have flooded socials with their annoyance, but now Richelle has clapped back.

Richelle has been responding to criticism online. Picture: Channel 4

One comment on X/Twitter said: "Is there something we are not seeing between Richelle and Orson? That woman is so harsh on Orson and I do not see why."

Richelle shared the comment on her Instagram and wrote, "Yes there's a lot you're not seeing behind tonight and previous edit[s]" in her caption. She added that she would be replying to comments, and she has been.

A MAFS viewer wrote, "So are you saying Orson was never cheated on? And if you are saying that how do you know?" Richelle replied: "He said a producer made him say it, and I bring it up on the couch but I know that ain't making no edit the way they're doing their thing."

Another comment read: "The way you speak to Orson is absolutely vile. No compassion at all."

Richelle replied saying: "I can't show compassion for stories/events that have been fabricated for a storyline I wasn't privy to.

"Sorry but I cant extend compassion to someone who's proven by this time to be acting a 'vulnerable role'."

Meanwhile, Orson has been on holiday with friends but stayed tapped into the show and the drama unfolding on our screens. During their argument on the show, Richelle said: "What do you think your boys are gonna say when you're sitting on TV crying about being cheated on five years ago?"

Orson clapped back on his Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

As the episode aired Orson wrote, "I hope my boys are not watching tonight's episode because I don't want them to know that I've been cheated on five years ago," on his IG story clearly mocking Richelle's comment.

When they say his "boys", they are referring to his friends. Orson has a two-year-old daughter but no sons. People have called Richelle out for 'emasculating language'.

One commenter wrote on X: "Richelle saying Orson's not a "man" is a prime why so many men bottle their feelings up and why the male suicide rate is so high - because their terrified of being shut down and emasculated for showing emotion and opening up. This mindset needs squashing ASAP."

Orson shared the post to IG his story replying: "I'm 100% gonna be an advocate for men being more vulnerable because we want that suicide rate to decrease rapidly."

Richelle and Orson met on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Richelle has been combatting comments like these as a viewer commented on her post: "Even if the edit is bad, which I agree it probably is, the comments that you have made are horrible and the reason we lose so many males to suicide."

Her reply came: "I'll take that on board and add that I trust my judgement seeing as I, not you, was the one actually experiencing it in real time."

