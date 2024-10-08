MAFS' Richelle insists viewers aren't seeing full Orson story as she's branded 'harsh'

8 October 2024, 11:23 | Updated: 8 October 2024, 17:16

MAFS' Richelle responds to being called 'harsh' for how she treats Orson
MAFS' Richelle responds to being called 'harsh' for how she treats Orson. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight viewers have turned against Richelle and now she's speaking out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK's Orson and Richelle's journey didn't get off to a good start after Richelle left the experiment during their honeymoon. However, days later she returned admitting she was wrong and decided to give the relationship a fresh start.

Now, all the success they've had has reverted as viewers saw the couple meet up with two of their friends on Monday night's episode. During the meet up, Richelle's friend questioned how honest Orson was about his career.

When back at their apartment, Richelle said it had brought her back to how he told her he'd been cheated on five years prior and she then accused him of "creating a storyline" for the show. Richelle went on to say she "questions his emotional resilience".

Fans of the show have been less than impressed with Richelle's treatment of Orson and have flooded socials with their annoyance, but now Richelle has clapped back.

Richelle has been responding to criticism online
Richelle has been responding to criticism online. Picture: Channel 4

One comment on X/Twitter said: "Is there something we are not seeing between Richelle and Orson? That woman is so harsh on Orson and I do not see why."

Richelle shared the comment on her Instagram and wrote, "Yes there's a lot you're not seeing behind tonight and previous edit[s]" in her caption. She added that she would be replying to comments, and she has been.

A MAFS viewer wrote, "So are you saying Orson was never cheated on? And if you are saying that how do you know?" Richelle replied: "He said a producer made him say it, and I bring it up on the couch but I know that ain't making no edit the way they're doing their thing."

Another comment read: "The way you speak to Orson is absolutely vile. No compassion at all."

Richelle replied saying: "I can't show compassion for stories/events that have been fabricated for a storyline I wasn't privy to.

"Sorry but I cant extend compassion to someone who's proven by this time to be acting a 'vulnerable role'."

Meanwhile, Orson has been on holiday with friends but stayed tapped into the show and the drama unfolding on our screens. During their argument on the show, Richelle said: "What do you think your boys are gonna say when you're sitting on TV crying about being cheated on five years ago?"

Orson clapped back on his Instagram story
Orson clapped back on his Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

As the episode aired Orson wrote, "I hope my boys are not watching tonight's episode because I don't want them to know that I've been cheated on five years ago," on his IG story clearly mocking Richelle's comment.

When they say his "boys", they are referring to his friends. Orson has a two-year-old daughter but no sons. People have called Richelle out for 'emasculating language'.

One commenter wrote on X: "Richelle saying Orson's not a "man" is a prime why so many men bottle their feelings up and why the male suicide rate is so high - because their terrified of being shut down and emasculated for showing emotion and opening up. This mindset needs squashing ASAP."

Orson shared the post to IG his story replying: "I'm 100% gonna be an advocate for men being more vulnerable because we want that suicide rate to decrease rapidly."

Richelle and Orson met on MAFS UK
Richelle and Orson met on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Richelle has been combatting comments like these as a viewer commented on her post: "Even if the edit is bad, which I agree it probably is, the comments that you have made are horrible and the reason we lose so many males to suicide."

Her reply came: "I'll take that on board and add that I trust my judgement seeing as I, not you, was the one actually experiencing it in real time."

Read more Married at First Sight here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Here's why Leslie Abramson refused to appear in Netflix's Menendez brothers documentary

Here's why Leslie Abramson refused to appear in Netflix's Menendez brothers documentary

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

Meet MAFS UK's Stephen

Who is Stephen from MAFS UK? Age, job, children, Mormon past & more

Is Leslie Abramson still in contact with the Menendez brothers? Here's where the lawyer is now

Is Leslie Abramson still in contact with the Menendez brothers? Here's where Erik's lawyer is now
Outer Banks season 5 - will there be another season?

Outer Banks season 5: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news so far

Who is Pamela Bozanich? Menendez brothers prosecutor slammed over threat in new documentary

Who is Pamela Bozanich? Menendez brothers prosecutor slammed over new documentary

Ryan Murphy says the Menendez brothers should "send him flowers" for Monsters

Ryan Murphy says the Menendez brothers should "send him flowers" for Monsters

Heartstopper season 4: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Heartstopper season 4: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Are Lyle and Erik Menendez now in the same jail? What prison are they in?

Are Lyle and Erik Menendez in the same prison? Netflix ending leaves out 2024 update

Hannah has joined MAFS UK 2024

Who is Hannah from MAFS UK? Age, job, where she's from and more

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits