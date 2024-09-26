Has Richelle quit Married at First Sight UK? The bride's absence explained

26 September 2024, 17:41

Fans are wondering where MAFS bride Richelle is
Fans are wondering where MAFS bride Richelle is. Picture: Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

Where is MAFS UK's Richelle? Here's why Richelle wasn't at the dinner party following her honeymoon with Orson.

Married at First Sight UK's 2024 brides and grooms came together for their first dinner party but one bride was noticeably absent.

After not clicking on their honeymoon, Orson went to the dinner party alone as he hadn't seen his wife Richelle since they'd been back. Still hopeful about the future of their relationship, Orson joined the cast and said, "she just needs some time, it's just a process".

But clearly feeling apprehensive about being the only single in the room he added: "I would 100% feel so much more comfortable if Richelle was by my side, I miss her terribly."

So, has Richelle left the experiment or is she set to to return and rekindle things with her groom?

Has Richelle left MAFS UK?
Has Richelle left MAFS UK? Picture: Channel 4

Did MAFS UK's Richelle quit the show?

We won't know the ins and outs until more episodes air but Richelle has spoken out and revealed that she did return to the experiment after leaving on the honeymoon. She had left a conversation with Orson saying: "I think I'm done here guys".

In the conversation with Orson, she said she didn't think he was asking her enough questions about herself so was confused that he was "catching feelings" for her. She went on to say she found the experiment "quite destabilising".

Richelle said: "I can't even decsribe how intense this whole process is. You know you're under pressure to dissect what and why you may not like qualities about someone. 'Is it me, is it him?'

"I just want to withdraw, press the eject button." She then walked off in tears.

Richelle shared wedding pictures on her Instagram
Richelle shared wedding pictures on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The words spoken by Richelle sounded like someone ready to leave the experiment, however she is set to be back on our screens as she replied to an Instagram comment confirming her return.

A fan asked if there was anything that happened that she was surprised did air, she replied: "There's a few things yea but nothing I'll lose sleep over. We did have some good times together during the honeymoon but they were hellbent on creating drama out of nowhere which was exhausting.

"I was just so out of my comfort zone tbh but tried to get into it when I went bk in. The whole experience was just wild tbh lol x"

She also went on to set the record straight on her reaction to Orson opening up about heartbreak.

Richelle wrote: I said in my vows ‘I will apologise when I’m wrong’
Richelle wrote: I said in my vows ‘I will apologise when I’m wrong’. Picture: Channel 4

Richelle wrote: "I'm so glad someone brought this up, been dying to speak on that. My personal 'sob story' had nothing whatsoever to do with him or relationship heartbreak.

"In reality I was upset with production for trying to get me to talk on camera about unresolved family issues that I specifically said I wasn't willing to spk about. Why? Because it's not entertainment fodder and that is the reason I left so yea thanks for bringing up."

Richelle has set the record straight on her Instagram
Richelle has set the record straight on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to fellow groom Alex, Orson explained what he felt had happened: "On the honeymoon I said to this girl 'I'm getting feels', however, though I think she probably might feel like maybe that was too much too early. She was like, 'I can't do this'."

In general at the dinner party he remained positive about Richelle taking her time and coming back to him, which turned out to be true.

We look forward to seeing their relationship journey on MAFS!

