Celebrity Big Brother's JoJo Siwa 'worried' over partner Kath Ebbs' 'blunt' 4-word message

JoJo Siwa 'worried' about partner Kath Ebbs after 'blunt' 4-word message in letter from home. Picture: ITV, Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

By Katie Smith

JoJo's letter from home included a short message from partner Ebbs and now she's spiralling over why they didn't say 'I love you' or 'I miss you'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After weeks in the Celebrity Big Brother house, away from her loved ones, JoJo Siwa finally got a message from partner Kath Ebbs in last night's episode – but she's not happy about it at all.

In last night's episode (April 24), the housemates were given letters from their family and friends, and JoJo got one from her mum Jessalynn Siwa.

The letter also included a message from Kath, which read: "The most important thing to tell you is a message from Kath because I know you really miss them the most. ‘Kath’s keen to see you when you get out...'"

However, Kath's short blunt message has now sent JoJo spiralling, wondering what they mean.

After reading the letter, JoJo later admitted in conversation with Jack that she's now overthinking her mum's latter and Kath's comment.

"I’m finding myself really analysing that note and I don’t like it," JoJo said before Jack asked: "As in, are you trying to find a hidden message or something?"

"I'm like, 'What are you telling me? Why did you not say I love you, do you hate me?', you know what I mean?" Jojo responded.

Later, in the Diary Room, JoJo continued: "I think I’ve tried to keep myself distracted from missing sweet Kath. I said goodbye to them at the airport and it was a really hard goodbye. And then they were the last person I talked to before I gave up my phone for the Big Brother house. God, I love that little sucker. I do.”

She continued, with a laugh: "I do have beef to pick with them though, they didn’t even say in the note that they love me. I will not let them live that down. I will say, ‘where was my ‘Hi sweetheart’, where was my ‘I love you’ where was my ‘I miss you’?’.

"Like happy you’re keen to see me when I get out of here, keen to see you as well, but come on baba, give me a little somethin' somethin'."

JoJo Siwa gets emotional on CBB

JoJo's worries come after several of her housemates have now commented on her very close relationship with Chris Hughes.

On the outside, viewers have also been confused by their incredibly tactile and incredibly intimate connection. So much so that some people don't think JoJo has been fair to Kath.

However, the fact of the matter is that viewers don't know the ins and outs of JoJo's relationship with Kath and whether or not they're fine with her connection to Chris. That said, JoJo definitely feels some type of way about Kath's comment.

The Celebrity Big Brother final is set to air tonight on ITV, but it's unclear if Kath will be in attendance for JoJo's exit from the house.

Read more about Celebrity Big Brother here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.