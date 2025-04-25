Celebrity Big Brother's JoJo Siwa 'worried' over partner Kath Ebbs' 'blunt' 4-word message

25 April 2025, 11:55

JoJo Siwa 'worried' about partner Kath Ebbs after 'blunt' 4-word message in letter from home
JoJo Siwa 'worried' about partner Kath Ebbs after 'blunt' 4-word message in letter from home. Picture: ITV, Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

By Katie Smith

JoJo's letter from home included a short message from partner Ebbs and now she's spiralling over why they didn't say 'I love you' or 'I miss you'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After weeks in the Celebrity Big Brother house, away from her loved ones, JoJo Siwa finally got a message from partner Kath Ebbs in last night's episode – but she's not happy about it at all.

In last night's episode (April 24), the housemates were given letters from their family and friends, and JoJo got one from her mum Jessalynn Siwa.

The letter also included a message from Kath, which read: "The most important thing to tell you is a message from Kath because I know you really miss them the most. ‘Kath’s keen to see you when you get out...'"

However, Kath's short blunt message has now sent JoJo spiralling, wondering what they mean.

After reading the letter, JoJo later admitted in conversation with Jack that she's now overthinking her mum's latter and Kath's comment.

"I’m finding myself really analysing that note and I don’t like it," JoJo said before Jack asked: "As in, are you trying to find a hidden message or something?"

"I'm like, 'What are you telling me? Why did you not say I love you, do you hate me?', you know what I mean?" Jojo responded.

Later, in the Diary Room, JoJo continued: "I think I’ve tried to keep myself distracted from missing sweet Kath. I said goodbye to them at the airport and it was a really hard goodbye. And then they were the last person I talked to before I gave up my phone for the Big Brother house. God, I love that little sucker. I do.”

She continued, with a laugh: "I do have beef to pick with them though, they didn’t even say in the note that they love me. I will not let them live that down. I will say, ‘where was my ‘Hi sweetheart’, where was my ‘I love you’ where was my ‘I miss you’?’.

"Like happy you’re keen to see me when I get out of here, keen to see you as well, but come on baba, give me a little somethin' somethin'."

JoJo Siwa gets emotional on CBB

JoJo's worries come after several of her housemates have now commented on her very close relationship with Chris Hughes.

On the outside, viewers have also been confused by their incredibly tactile and incredibly intimate connection. So much so that some people don't think JoJo has been fair to Kath.

However, the fact of the matter is that viewers don't know the ins and outs of JoJo's relationship with Kath and whether or not they're fine with her connection to Chris. That said, JoJo definitely feels some type of way about Kath's comment.

The Celebrity Big Brother final is set to air tonight on ITV, but it's unclear if Kath will be in attendance for JoJo's exit from the house.

Read more about Celebrity Big Brother here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Does Joe Goldberg die or get caught in You season 5? Ending explained

Does Joe Goldberg die or get caught? You season 5 ending explained

All the details on the $400 perfume Dave bought for Jamie on MAFS UK

What perfume did Dave buy Jamie on MAFS Australia? $400 Maison Crivelli gift revealed

Is Jenna Ortega in You season 5? Here's what happened to Ellie

Is Jenna Ortega in You season 5? Ellie's fate revealed

You season 5 soundtrack: Every song from Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo

You season 5 soundtrack: Every song from Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo

Does Love Quinn appear in You season 5?

Is Love Quinn alive in You season 5?

MAFS star Carina looked totally different before she appeared on the show

MAFS Australia’s Carina looks ‘unrecognisable’ in resurfaced photos from before show

MAFS Australia's Dave responds to ex-wife Jamie and Eliot's new relationship

MAFS Australia's Dave breaks silence on Jamie and Eliot's new relationship

JoJo Siwa's mum releases JoJo's live-action Tangled audtion tape

JoJo Siwa's live-action Tangled audition tape has been released

MAFS stars Jamie and Eliot have become an unlikely couple from the experiment

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie together?

Celebrity Big Brother star's JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have grown very close in the house

Celebrity Big Brother's JoJo and Chris' intimate moment that wasn't aired on TV

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits