By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Eve is nearly unrecognisable in old bodybuilding pictures.

Married at First Sight UK is back bringing the bravest singles together in the experiment of a lifetime, and two of those singles who have been paired together by the experts are Eve and Charlie.

This year's only lesbian couple seemed to have clicked at their wedding but their honeymoon soon showed cracks in the relationship. And as we follow their journey on the show, fans have found old pictures of Eve that they can't quite believe.

Charlie admits that Eve's 'hot' body is one of the things she's attracted too and we see Eve often in the holiday resort's gym during their honeymoon but it turns out the gym is actually a much bigger part of Eve's life than we thought.

In pictures from 2022, Eve is seen sporting a much more muscular figure from taking part in bodybuilding competitions.

MAFS UK's Eve has competed in bodybuilding competition. Picture: Instagram @evereid01

In May 2022, Eve started competing, posting on Instagram: "So that’s me, I’m a competitor now!! No one can take that away from me!!"

Under multiple other pictures of her on stage, tanned to the nines, she has written about her how much she loves bodybuilding and competing.

Although she wrote, "I never want to have a year I don’t put my foot on stage" in 2022, it looks like she did stop competing sometime between then and her time on MAFS.

Married at First Sight's Eve started bodybuilding competitions in 2022. Picture: Instagram @evereid01

Eve was matched with Charlie on MAFS UK but it looks like things haven't worked out with them as Charlie recently seemed to take a swipe at Eve on Instagram.

On the last night of their honeymoon Charlie was seen throwing her wedding band away and announcing that she was leaving the experiment. "No moving into apartments, nothing" she shouted after a heated exchange.

And now that the show's been airing Charlie's been shading her time on the show while Eve hasn't even mentioned MAFS on her socials.

In one screenshot from their honeymoon, Charlie wrote: “On the plus side, Mexico was beautiful, every cloud and all that.”

