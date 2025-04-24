MAFS Australia’s Carina looks ‘unrecognisable’ in resurfaced photos from before show

24 April 2025, 20:00

MAFS star Carina looked totally different before she appeared on the show
MAFS star Carina looked totally different before she appeared on the show. Picture: Instagram/Nine

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight 2025's Carina Mirabile has had quite the transformation as before and after pictures appear online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's no secret the brides and grooms on Married At First Sight 2025 have a little makeover before appearing on the show and bride Carina Mirabile certainly pulled out all the stops for her TV transformation.

In fact, her pre-MAFS makeover has left her almost unrecognisable as old pictures of the reality star emerged online of her long before she walked up the aisle for the show.

With blonde hair, thinner lips and fairer eyebrows, the photos shared by the So Dramatic podcast on Instagram have led to much speculation about potential cosmetic work Carina may have had done in the past.

The MAFS star, who was married to Paul on the show, hasn't directly addressed or confirmed any facial changes but it's also important to note she was much younger in the photos that emerged on the internet. We also all know the wonders of a good hairdresser and brow transformation.

Commenting on the post, fans couldn't believe just how much Carina had changed. One user wrote: "Now that’s a massive makeover!"

Agreeing, another added: "How can that be the same person?!"

Many used the moment to joke about the lack of style in the 2000s as someone wrote: "Also good to know all of our fashion and makeup was s*** in the later 2000s/2010s."

Fans of Carina were also hugely complimentary of her 2025 look with many saying the darker hair colour has made all the difference.

"She’s gorgeous either colour, but dark definitely brings out her facial features more," they said.

Despite not talking about any potential cosmetic or plastic procedures she may have had prior to Married At First Sight Australia, Carina herself has alluded to having breast implants since the show.

It's reported just weeks after filming wrapped on the popular show, she had an enlargement procedure in Sydney and it seems she confirmed it in a rather funny TikTok with co-star Eliot Donovan.

Wearing a tight white vest, it shows Eliot and Carina 'bumping into one another' with her flicking her hair aside to show off her transformation. The caption reads: "When you bump into an old friend and something about them looks different..."

Carina and husband Paul ended their relationship at Final Vows after she admitted she didn't trust him.

