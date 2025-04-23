MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to Ryan's restraining order request calling out 'false claims'

23 April 2025, 19:45

MAFS' Jacqui has said Ryan has made 'false claims' after requesting ADVO against her
MAFS' Jacqui has said Ryan has made 'false claims' after requesting ADVO against her. Picture: @jacquelineleejewellery via Instagram, Nine

By Zoe Adams

Former MAFS 2025 couple Jacqui and Ryan are in the midst of a bitter feud which now involves restraining orders, ADVOs and further court proceedings.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS Australia's Jacqui Burfoot has taken to social media in response to ex-husband Ryan Donnelly's request for a restraining order against her.

With relations certainly frayed from the whole experiment, Ryan was seen appearing in court on April 23rd requesting the order after making claims that Jacqui had attempted to "destroy" his life with allegations shared publicly on social media.

Keen to have her say on the matter, the former MAFS Australia bride jumped on TikTok to dispute the project manager's claims, saying his statements are "false", are a waste of court time and are just his way of retaliating to the restraining order she has against him.

In her response video uploaded to TikTok and Instagram, she shared her side of the story and said: "One of Ryan's many false statements to get an application into the family court. We had a relationship for three months, not nine, therefore it's not even a domestic relationship. This is a waste of court resources."

MAFS bride Jacqui alleges Ryan made false claims in his court application
MAFS bride Jacqui alleges Ryan made false claims in his court application. Picture: Jacqui Burfoot/Instagram

Jacqui goes on to outline she and Ryan haven't had any contact since the reunion filming in November 2024 despite him accusing her of directly messaging him.

Lastly, she clarified that while she did not attend court in person, she did appear in a manner that was cleared by the courts.

"I did appear in court," Jacqui said setting the record straight. "I did it via email and the registrar said I didn't need to show up. I said I would be opposing as it's a waste of resources and he's made two false statements in his application form. It was a five minute hearing by the way."

Ryan has applied for a restraining order against Jacqui that would stop her from publishing anything about him or his friends and family on social media for two years.

If he was successful, it would also prohibit his former TV wife from any form of physical contact or communication unless done through a lawyer.

The dispute will continue in court in June as both Jacqui and Ryan prepare their cases.

Ryan and Jacqui ended their on-screen relationship rather epically during Final Vows with them both throwing insults at one another. She is now engaged to fellow contestant Clint after he proposed publicly at a party.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

MAFS Veronica is said to have had a game plan throughout her marriage to Eliot

MAFS Australia sources claim Veronica allegedly had a huge TV 'game plan'

MAFS Australia's Ryan goes to court to request AVO against Jacqui after claiming she tried to "destroy" his life

MAFS Australia's Ryan says Jacqui tried to "destroy" his life as he goes to court to seek restraining order against her
MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds after using fake house for Homestays with Ryan

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds after being 'exposed' for using fake house for Homestays

When is the next episode of MAFS Australia on?

When is MAFS Australia on? Days, time and next episode release schedule

When does MAFS Australia 2025 end?

How long is MAFS Australia 2025 on for and when does it end?

Hot On Capital

We Were Liars actor Joseph Zada is set to play young Haymitch in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Hunger Games prequel movie casts Joseph Zada as young Haymitch

Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

What time does You season 5 come out on Netflix?

You season 5 release time: Here's what time You comes out on Netflix

Claudia Winkleman is bringing her celebrity pals to the Traitors castle in 2025

When does Celebrity Traitors UK start? Here's everything you need to know

JoJo Siwa shares she now identifies as queer, rather than lesbian

JoJo Siwa says she's 'no longer a lesbian' and now identifies as queer

How to listen to Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World podcast

How to listen to Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World podcast

Internet

The Celebrity Traitors is finally coming to the UK

Celebrity Traitors UK viewers left confused as Bob Mortimer is missing from line up

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey calls out fans for sending Abby actor Kaitlyn Dever hate

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey defends Kaitlyn Dever over Abby hate comments

Why did they kill Joel so early in The Last of Us? Creators reveal they thought about moving his death scene

The Last of Us boss explains why they killed Joel so early in season 2

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan slams new Harry Potter series amid J.K. Rowling's transphobic comments

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan slams new Harry Potter series amid J.K. Rowling's transphobic comments
Does Abby die in The Last of Us? Here's what happens in the game

Does Abby die in The Last of Us? Here's what happens in the game

Lewis Capaldi was seen with TOWIE's Bobby Norris

Lewis Capaldi seen on rare outing amid rumours he’s returning to music

Does Joel come back in The Last of Us season 2? Here's every flashback scene from the trailers

Is Pedro Pascal leaving The Last of Us? Does Joel come back in season 2?

Why did Abby kill Joel in The Last of Us?

Why Abby killed Joel in The Last of Us explained – who is her father?

Does Joel die in The Last of Us game? Here's what happens to him and Ellie

Does Joel die in The Last of Us? Here's what happens to him in the game

Is Joel really dead in The Last of Us season 2? Pedro Pascal breaks silence about his exit

Is Joel really dead in The Last of Us? Pedro Pascal speaks out

Kaitlyn Dever was given extra security on The Last Of Us set due to Abby hatred

The Last Of Us' Kaitlyn Dever had extra security on set because of Abby hatred

The Last of Us: Who is Eugene and why did Joel kill him?

What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us and why did Joel kill him?

When does Sinners come out on streaming?

When will Sinners be on streaming? How to watch the Michael B. Jordan film online

More TV & Entertainment News

Why isn’t Celebrity Big Brother on Saturday nights?

Why isn't Celebrity Big Brother on Saturday nights?

The Celebrity Big Brother housemates' net worths have been revealed.

What are the Celebrity Big Brother cast’s net worths? Here's who earns the most

Here's why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split up

Why did Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split?

Love Island

Chris Hughes left fans shocked after his 'uncomfortable' comment towards JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother.

Chris Hughes leaves CBB fans baffled after ‘inappropriate’ comment to JoJo Siwa

The Last of Us Season 2: Abby's introduction has been changed for a very specific reason

The Last of Us season 2 changes Abby's introduction for an important reason

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jacqui addressed rumours that she's pregnant after her shock engagement to Clint.

Is MAFS Australia’s Jacqui pregnant? Here's what she's said about Clint baby speculation

MAFS Australia's Veronica has revealed the unaired reason why she and Dave got on so well.

MAFS Australia’s Veronica reveals unaired ‘connection’ she shared with Dave

Dave has revealed the reason his feelings changed towards Jamie on MAFS Australia.

MAFS Australia's Dave reveals heartbreaking reason his feelings towards Jamie changed

MAFS Australia's Dave and Veronica have responded to cheating accusations from Partner Swap Week

Did Dave and Veronica cheat on MAFS Australia? Their response to cheating allegations

Where is MAFS Australia' Lauren Hall now?

Where is Lauren Hall now after leaving MAFS Australia?

What is the age gap between MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint?

What is MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui's age gap?