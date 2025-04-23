MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to Ryan's restraining order request calling out 'false claims'

MAFS' Jacqui has said Ryan has made 'false claims' after requesting ADVO against her. Picture: @jacquelineleejewellery via Instagram, Nine

By Zoe Adams

Former MAFS 2025 couple Jacqui and Ryan are in the midst of a bitter feud which now involves restraining orders, ADVOs and further court proceedings.

MAFS Australia's Jacqui Burfoot has taken to social media in response to ex-husband Ryan Donnelly's request for a restraining order against her.

With relations certainly frayed from the whole experiment, Ryan was seen appearing in court on April 23rd requesting the order after making claims that Jacqui had attempted to "destroy" his life with allegations shared publicly on social media.

Keen to have her say on the matter, the former MAFS Australia bride jumped on TikTok to dispute the project manager's claims, saying his statements are "false", are a waste of court time and are just his way of retaliating to the restraining order she has against him.

In her response video uploaded to TikTok and Instagram, she shared her side of the story and said: "One of Ryan's many false statements to get an application into the family court. We had a relationship for three months, not nine, therefore it's not even a domestic relationship. This is a waste of court resources."

MAFS bride Jacqui alleges Ryan made false claims in his court application. Picture: Jacqui Burfoot/Instagram

Jacqui goes on to outline she and Ryan haven't had any contact since the reunion filming in November 2024 despite him accusing her of directly messaging him.

Lastly, she clarified that while she did not attend court in person, she did appear in a manner that was cleared by the courts.

"I did appear in court," Jacqui said setting the record straight. "I did it via email and the registrar said I didn't need to show up. I said I would be opposing as it's a waste of resources and he's made two false statements in his application form. It was a five minute hearing by the way."

Ryan has applied for a restraining order against Jacqui that would stop her from publishing anything about him or his friends and family on social media for two years.

If he was successful, it would also prohibit his former TV wife from any form of physical contact or communication unless done through a lawyer.

The dispute will continue in court in June as both Jacqui and Ryan prepare their cases.

Ryan and Jacqui ended their on-screen relationship rather epically during Final Vows with them both throwing insults at one another. She is now engaged to fellow contestant Clint after he proposed publicly at a party.

