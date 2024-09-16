Are Caspar And Emma Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

16 September 2024, 21:00

Caspar and Emma were paired together by the experts
Caspar and Emma were paired together by the experts. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight UK contestants Caspar and Emma were one of the first couples to wed on the 2024 series of the show - so have they managed to stay together? Or have they broken up?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Caspar Todd and Emma Barnes were one of the first two couples from the new cast to get married on the latest season of Married At First Sight UK 2024.

The relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas cleverly paired the two together specifically tailoring each other to their wants and needs.

So did Caspar manage to get over his misconceptions and get to know Emma as an individual? Or were the familial similarities too much? Are they still together now? Or have they split?

Here's everything we know about where MAFS UK’s Caspar and Emma are with one another.

Emma is an Investment Sales Manager
Emma is an Investment Sales Manager. Picture: Instagram: @sarahebarnes

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

It’s still far too early to accurately be able to tell if Caspar and Emma are still together after the social experiment ended however, we have a starting point.

Emma follows Caspar on Instagram and Caspar only follows 27 people on Instagram and Emma is one of them. That’s promising, it’s a start and sadly, it’s all we have to go off.

Until the show continues for a little longer and the paparazzi start catching the pair out and about (hopefully together) we won’t be able to tell whether the couple make it through the experiment.

But we'll keep this page updated as soon as new information is available.

Caspar is 34 years old
Caspar is 34 years old. Picture: Instagram: @casparinthecountry

Fans remain hopeful that Caspar will just be a slow burner because, on paper, the pair are very well-suited.

Emma wanted a brunette man with stubble who enjoyed working outdoors and she got Caspar, a Head Gardner on a private estate.

The coincidence that Emma considers herself a modern-day Bridget Jones and Caspar has a dog named after the very same fictional character seems too good to just ignore.

Unfortunately, Caspar isn't as excited about Emma as she is about him. After their wedding, Caspar seemed unsure of his attraction to her, worried she reminded him too much of his own sister.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Kristina and Kieran were matched on MAFS UK 2024

Are Kristina And Kieran From MAFS UK 2024 Still Together?

Meet Mel, Charlene and Paul from MAFS UK

Who Are The Experts On Married At First Sight UK?

Bridgerton season 4 cast list appears to confirm three character departures

Bridgerton Season 4 Cast List Appears To Hint At Three Character Departures

Is Lucas Bravo married?

Is Lucas Bravo From Emily In Paris Married? Inside 'Gabriel's' IRL Love Life

Inside Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter's friendship

Inside Sabrina Carpenter And Joey King’s Friendship

Paul, Mel and Ch are the experts for MAFS UK 2024

Meet The Cast Of Married At First Sight UK 2024 - All The MAFS Brides & Grooms

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers And News

Bridgerton boss Jess Brownell confirmed two-year wait for season 4

Bridgerton Boss Confirms Season 4 Won't Air Until 2026

Emily in Paris Season 4 part 2 dropped on the 12th of September

Does Emily End Up With Gabriel In Season 4 Of Emily In Paris?

Emily in Paris will return to Rome for season 5

Will Emily In Paris Season 5 See Emily In Rome? Show's Creator Confirms Next Location

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits