Are Caspar And Emma Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

Caspar and Emma were paired together by the experts. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight UK contestants Caspar and Emma were one of the first couples to wed on the 2024 series of the show - so have they managed to stay together? Or have they broken up?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Caspar Todd and Emma Barnes were one of the first two couples from the new cast to get married on the latest season of Married At First Sight UK 2024.

The relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas cleverly paired the two together specifically tailoring each other to their wants and needs.

So did Caspar manage to get over his misconceptions and get to know Emma as an individual? Or were the familial similarities too much? Are they still together now? Or have they split?

Here's everything we know about where MAFS UK’s Caspar and Emma are with one another.

Emma is an Investment Sales Manager. Picture: Instagram: @sarahebarnes

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

It’s still far too early to accurately be able to tell if Caspar and Emma are still together after the social experiment ended however, we have a starting point.

Emma follows Caspar on Instagram and Caspar only follows 27 people on Instagram and Emma is one of them. That’s promising, it’s a start and sadly, it’s all we have to go off.

Until the show continues for a little longer and the paparazzi start catching the pair out and about (hopefully together) we won’t be able to tell whether the couple make it through the experiment.

But we'll keep this page updated as soon as new information is available.

Caspar is 34 years old. Picture: Instagram: @casparinthecountry

Fans remain hopeful that Caspar will just be a slow burner because, on paper, the pair are very well-suited.

Emma wanted a brunette man with stubble who enjoyed working outdoors and she got Caspar, a Head Gardner on a private estate.

The coincidence that Emma considers herself a modern-day Bridget Jones and Caspar has a dog named after the very same fictional character seems too good to just ignore.

Unfortunately, Caspar isn't as excited about Emma as she is about him. After their wedding, Caspar seemed unsure of his attraction to her, worried she reminded him too much of his own sister.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.