What is Rihanna’s due date for her third baby? All the details so far

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third baby. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Queen of iconic pregnancy reveals, Rihanna confirmed at the Met Gala 2025 she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child together.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting another baby together, to join sons Rza, three, and Riot, two. The music sensation confirmed at the Met Gala she’s pregnant for the third time, after previously saying she’d open to having ‘as many [kids] as God wants me to have.’

Displaying her baby bump first of all as she left her hotel in a Miu Miu co-ord, Rihanna then arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a Marc Jacobs gown complete with a bodysuit that hugged her bump.

This will be Rihanna and A$AP’s third child together, so when is Rihanna due, are they having a boy or girl and what else have they said about the star’s pregnancy? Here are all the details.

Rihanna is pregnant with her third baby. Picture: Getty

When is Rihanna’s due date?

While we don’t know Rihanna’s due date and the singer’s unlikely to confirm it, it could be likely she and A$AP are set to have another summer baby.

When Rihanna confirmed she was pregnant for the first time with a street shot showing her baby bump in January 2022, RZA was born four months later in May. Meanwhile, she revealed she was pregnant with Riot at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023, welcoming her second baby six months later in August.

Rihanna revealed she was pregnant with Riot Rose at the 2023 Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Is Rihanna expecting a baby boy or a baby girl?

Rihanna's unlikely to address whether she's having a baby boy or baby girl until the little one arrives. Of course, all that matters is she welcomes a healthy and happy baby.

The 37-year-old been been open about her desire to have a daughter, speaking to E! Last year when they asked if there was ‘anything she can’t do’, she responded: “So far, have daughters.”

“I’m batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed,” she added.

She also told Interview magazine in April 2024: “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are about to become parents for the third time. Picture: Getty

What is Rihanna's baby name?

Given Rihanna’s only just shared her third pregnancy with the world, she’s yet to share any details about baby names, but we wouldn’t put it past the ‘Work’ singer to pick another name beginning with ‘R’, following the same theme as her first two sons, RZA and Riot, and their famous parents. A$AP’s legal name is Rakim Mayers.

RZA, pronounced Rizza, is thought to be inspired by one of the founding members of Wu-Tang Clan.

The name ‘Riot Rose’ honours A$AP, who has a song called ‘Riot’ and a passion for flowers – a fact little known about the rapper.

“Not everyone knows this, but Rocky loves flowers—he loves having fresh flowers in the house, he loves decorating with flowers, and he even had real flowers in his grill once,” a source told ET, adding that roses are a favourite of RiRi’s.

Rihanna attends Met Gala

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.