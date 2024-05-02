Kim Kardashian's Bold Met Gala Looks Through The Years

2 May 2024, 16:49

All of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala looks
All of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala looks. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Ahead of the Met Gala 2024, here are all the times Kim Kardashian left her mark on the Met Gala red carpet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Kardashian's star Kim Kardashian has successfully made herself a pillar in the fashion industry, from her Skims line to that one era where she made tracksuit bottoms and heels a thing... whatever Kim's wearing, we wanna see it.

And every year we anticipate her biggest fashion move of the year at the Met Gala. Held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Met Gala is the most prestigious event in the fashion calendar and Kim has been an attendee since 2013.

Back in 2013 Kim received her first invite to the Met as her ex-husband Kanye West's plus one and at the time she was pregnant with her first child North West. The theme was 'Punk: Chaos to Couture' and she wore a high neck floral gown - a look that her sister Kourtney recreated for Halloween in 2023.

This year the theme is ‘The Garden of Time' and the exhibition is 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', so before we see what Kim does for 2024, let's remind ourselves of her bold Met looks throughout the years, from newest to oldest.

2023 - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Kim K at the Met Gala 2023
Kim K at the Met Gala 2023. Picture: Getty

The 2023 gala was in honour of designer Karl Lagerfeld who passed in 2019. Kim graced the red carpet in 50,000 freshwater pearls, and 16,000 crystal pearls - that's right, 76,000 pearls for one look!

Her look was a Schiaparelli haute couture design by Daniel Roseberry and it took one-dozen artisans 1,000 hours to craft.

2022 - In America: An Anthology of Fashion

Kim K at the Met Gala 2022
Kim K at the Met Gala 2022. Picture: Getty

In 2022 Kim's look sparked controversy as she wore an archived dress of Marilyn Monroe's. It was the famous 'Happy Birthday, Mr President' dress Marilyn wore when she sung to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

It's believed that slight damage was done to the historic dress as it was altered to fit Kim's body. However she didn't wear it for long as she is said to have changed into a replica dress to preserve the original. Whether you agree with it or not, it was iconic.

2021 - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

Kim K at the Met Gala 2021
Kim K at the Met Gala 2021. Picture: Getty

In 2021 Kim K was fully in her Balenciaga era. She was seen wearing these completely monochrome looks before and after the Met that year.

Her then-husband also donned an all black, faceless look at the Met Gala.

2019 - Camp: Notes on Fashion

Kim K at the Met Gala 2019
Kim K at the Met Gala 2019. Picture: Getty

One of Kim's most memorable looks is the 2019 outfit which made her look as if she'd just stepped out of water.

The iconic dress was a Mugler piece dripping in real diamonds, she completed the look with wet-look hair.

2018 - Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

Kim K at the Met Gala 2018
Kim K at the Met Gala 2018. Picture: Getty

Kim K wowed at the 2018 Met with this chainmail Versace Dress. At the time people were calling this her best look to date, little did they know what she'd pull of in the years to come.

2017 - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between

Kim K at the Met Gala 2017
Kim K at the Met Gala 2017. Picture: Getty

For the Met Gala 2017 Kim kept it simple in this understated Vivienne Westwood gown.

2016 - Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology

Kim K at the Met Gala 2016
Kim K at the Met Gala 2016. Picture: Getty

Kim heard technology and immediately thought, robot realness. This metallic dress is a Balmain masterpiece.

2015 China: Through The Looking Glass

Kim K at the Met Gala 2015
Kim K at the Met Gala 2015. Picture: Getty

For this look Kim revealed that she had been inspired by the outfit Cher wore to her very first Met Gala in 1974. The sheer dress finished with feathers and crystals was a custom Roberto Cavalli look.

2014 - Charles James: Beyond Fashion

Kim K at the Met Gala 2014
Kim K at the Met Gala 2014. Picture: Getty

For her second Met Gala Kim played it safe with this navy blue Lanvin gown.

2013 - Punk: Chaos to Couture

Kim Kardashian displayed her blossoming bump on the red carpet
Kim Kardashian displayed her blossoming bump on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

Despite how beautiful some of her later looks are, her first Met Gala look remains iconic. She wore this floral Riccardo Tisci gown with matching shoes and gloves in as she cradled her pregnant tum!

Which of Kim's Met Gala looks is your fave?

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

The Idea of You ending: Here's why it's completely different to the book

Here's Why The Idea Of You's Ending Is Completely Different To The Original Book

TV & Film

Anne Hathaway urges people to call her anything but 'Anne'

Anne Hathaway Explains Why She Doesn’t Like Being Called ‘Anne’

TV & Film

The Idea of You ending: Do Hayes and Solene end up together?

The Idea of You Ending – Do Hayes And Soléne End Up Together?

TV & Film

Does Nicholas Galitzine have a girlfriend/partner?

Does Nicholas Galitzine Have A Girlfriend Or Partner?

All the songs on The Idea Of You soundtrack

The Complete 'The Idea Of You' Soundtrack - From August Moon To Anne-Marie

Olivia Rodrigo's Manchester shows have been cancelled

Olivia Rodrigo Issues Statement To 'Devastated' Fans After Cancelling Manchester Co-op Live Shows

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits