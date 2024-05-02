Kim Kardashian's Bold Met Gala Looks Through The Years

All of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala looks. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Ahead of the Met Gala 2024, here are all the times Kim Kardashian left her mark on the Met Gala red carpet.

The Kardashian's star Kim Kardashian has successfully made herself a pillar in the fashion industry, from her Skims line to that one era where she made tracksuit bottoms and heels a thing... whatever Kim's wearing, we wanna see it.

And every year we anticipate her biggest fashion move of the year at the Met Gala. Held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Met Gala is the most prestigious event in the fashion calendar and Kim has been an attendee since 2013.

Back in 2013 Kim received her first invite to the Met as her ex-husband Kanye West's plus one and at the time she was pregnant with her first child North West. The theme was 'Punk: Chaos to Couture' and she wore a high neck floral gown - a look that her sister Kourtney recreated for Halloween in 2023.

This year the theme is ‘The Garden of Time' and the exhibition is 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', so before we see what Kim does for 2024, let's remind ourselves of her bold Met looks throughout the years, from newest to oldest.

2023 - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Kim K at the Met Gala 2023. Picture: Getty

The 2023 gala was in honour of designer Karl Lagerfeld who passed in 2019. Kim graced the red carpet in 50,000 freshwater pearls, and 16,000 crystal pearls - that's right, 76,000 pearls for one look!

Her look was a Schiaparelli haute couture design by Daniel Roseberry and it took one-dozen artisans 1,000 hours to craft.

2022 - In America: An Anthology of Fashion

Kim K at the Met Gala 2022. Picture: Getty

In 2022 Kim's look sparked controversy as she wore an archived dress of Marilyn Monroe's. It was the famous 'Happy Birthday, Mr President' dress Marilyn wore when she sung to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

It's believed that slight damage was done to the historic dress as it was altered to fit Kim's body. However she didn't wear it for long as she is said to have changed into a replica dress to preserve the original. Whether you agree with it or not, it was iconic.

2021 - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

Kim K at the Met Gala 2021. Picture: Getty

In 2021 Kim K was fully in her Balenciaga era. She was seen wearing these completely monochrome looks before and after the Met that year.

Her then-husband also donned an all black, faceless look at the Met Gala.

2019 - Camp: Notes on Fashion

Kim K at the Met Gala 2019. Picture: Getty

One of Kim's most memorable looks is the 2019 outfit which made her look as if she'd just stepped out of water.

The iconic dress was a Mugler piece dripping in real diamonds, she completed the look with wet-look hair.

2018 - Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

Kim K at the Met Gala 2018. Picture: Getty

Kim K wowed at the 2018 Met with this chainmail Versace Dress. At the time people were calling this her best look to date, little did they know what she'd pull of in the years to come.

2017 - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between

Kim K at the Met Gala 2017. Picture: Getty

For the Met Gala 2017 Kim kept it simple in this understated Vivienne Westwood gown.

2016 - Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology

Kim K at the Met Gala 2016. Picture: Getty

Kim heard technology and immediately thought, robot realness. This metallic dress is a Balmain masterpiece.

2015 China: Through The Looking Glass

Kim K at the Met Gala 2015. Picture: Getty

For this look Kim revealed that she had been inspired by the outfit Cher wore to her very first Met Gala in 1974. The sheer dress finished with feathers and crystals was a custom Roberto Cavalli look.

2014 - Charles James: Beyond Fashion

Kim K at the Met Gala 2014. Picture: Getty

For her second Met Gala Kim played it safe with this navy blue Lanvin gown.

2013 - Punk: Chaos to Couture

Kim Kardashian displayed her blossoming bump on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

Despite how beautiful some of her later looks are, her first Met Gala look remains iconic. She wore this floral Riccardo Tisci gown with matching shoes and gloves in as she cradled her pregnant tum!

Which of Kim's Met Gala looks is your fave?

