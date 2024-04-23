Kim Kardashian Cryptically Responds To Taylor Swift Song 'ThanK You AIMee'

Kim K and Taylor Swift haven't been seen together since 2016. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Kim Kardashian has given her first interview since the release of Taylor Swift's song 'thanK you aIMee' and fans think this was her way of responding to the drama.

Kim Kardashian ended up in hot water on Friday with the release of Taylor Swift's 12th studio album 'The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology' which features a song titled 'thanK you aIMee' with K, I and M capitalised.

The track is understood to be a reference to the feud Taylor had with Kim and her ex-husband Kanye back in 2016. Since the song came out the world has been waiting to hear what Kim has to say, but while her Instagram followers have dwindled in the fallout, the mum-of-four has kept tight-lipped - until now.

On Monday night Kim was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for her first interview since the release of Taylor's latest album. Jimmy joked about the drama over Taylor's album in his opening monologued but resisted from asking The Kardashians star any Taylor-based questions.

One commenter said: "If I was that rich I wouldn’t care either". Picture: Youtube 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

As Kim walked into the studio and sat next to Jimmy, the host asked, "How are you? Life's good?" and Kim replied saying "Life's good, yes".

People are taking this response as her letting the world know that all's good in the Kardashian household despite the frenzy that has started of the back of 'TTPD: The Anthology'. Reacting to Kim's cheery response one user on X said: "I’m sure it is why would she care." With another saying: "Oh unbothered queen."

Jimmy and Kim steered clear of any Taylor related chat and instead discussed how Madonna was once her neighbour and random facts like how Kim blow-dries her jewellery so it's not cold when she wears it.

Part the way through the interview, Jimmy said: "Obviously people are interested in your life and the things that you do and they write things, sometimes they're true, sometimes they're not. I have some things to run by you and you have to tell me if they are true or false."

Kim Kardashian on Living Next to Madonna, Push-Up Bra with Nipples & Which Online Rumors are True

He still didn't mention the Taylor song, which infuriated some viewers. One said, "Missed opportunity for Jimmy to address Taylor Swift's song [sic] 'ThanK you aIM'" and another said: "You should have asked her about the Taylor Swift song."

I think we can all respect and understand why Jimmy avoided 'The Tortured Poets Department' as a subject of conversation.

Kim isn't the only celeb who Taylor is believed to have written a song about on her latest project with fans sure Matty Healy, Joe Alwyn and even Jake Gyllenhaal inspired some of the tracks.

We'll be getting a closer look at Kim's life again very soon as The Kardashians season five is coming next month - we're sure it'll show that her life is, in fact, good.

