The Kardashians Season Five – Release Date, Trailer And Latest News

8 March 2024, 16:31

The Kardashians are back with series five
The Kardashians are back with series five. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

The Kardashians have dropped the first trailer for season five – here’s when it’s coming out and what to expect.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Kardashians season five is just around the corner, two whole years after they first moved their iconic reality TV show to its new home on Hulu/Disney+ with a new name and a fresh start.

Season four ended with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker revealing their baby’s gender with their family and friends, a few months before their son Rocky arrived at the end of October.

We also got to see Khloé adjusting to life as a mother of two as she finally began to share more of her son Tatum on the show, and how Kim has been doing since her divorce from Kanye West.

But will there be a season five of The Kardashians and when is it coming out?

The Kardashians will return for series five
The Kardashians will return for series five. Picture: Alamy

Will there be season 5 of The Kardashians season five?

Yes! There will be season five of The Kardashians. In fact, the family have likely already wrapped on filming or at least are midway through. It’s expected season five will come out in the spring this year, so we can estimate they began filming season five toward the end of 2023.

Kourtney is known to document each of her babies’ arrivals so we won’t be surprised if the film crew caught her going into labour with her son at the end of October.

Her baby shower was in September and featured in the final episode of The Kardashians, and their new series format is more frequent than Keeping Up With The Kardashians was so we wouldn’t be surprised if they began shooting series five not long after that.

Khloé Kardashian's kids will feature in The Kardashians series five
Khloé Kardashian's kids will feature in The Kardashians series five. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

The Kardashians season 5 release date

The Kardashians doesn’t have a confirmed season five release date just yet, but it’s expected to come out in April or May 2024. Based on previous release dates, the show drops one series at the start of the year and another at the end of summer.

Bookmark this page for all the updates on the release date and more.

New horizons await in The Kardashians Season 5

The Kardashians season 5 trailer

The first trailer for The Kardashians series five is here and you can watch it above.

Ever the drama queens we see Kourtney, Kim and Khloé alongside Kendall and Kylie and their mum Kris Jenner in a Dune-inspired teaser with the words: “New horizons await.”

Is this a hint Kylie’s boyfriend of one year, Dune star Timothée Chalamet will make an appearance on the show? We hope so.

