Tristan Thompson's Kids And Who They’re With Including Khloé Kardashian

By Capital FM

Tristan Thompson confirmed he’s become a father for the third time, but who are his kids and who are they with?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tristan Thompson issued a public apology to on-off girlfriend Khloé Kardashian after it was revealed in a paternity test he’s the father of fitness model Maralee Nichols’ baby boy.

The basketball star is now a father of three, with three of his exes.

Tristan Thompson Gifts Daughter True With Extravagant Gesture Hours Before Paternity Results

The 30-year-old has two sons and a daughter, but who are his kids with and how old are the children?

Here’s everything you need to know about Tristan Thompson’s kids…

Tristan's eldest kids, Prince and True. Picture: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Tristan Thompson is a basketball player. Picture: Getty

Prince Thompson

Tristan welcomed first baby Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in 2016, meaning Prince is five years old and will soon turn six.

Jordan and Tristan started dating in 2014, but they split in 2016 shortly after she discovered she was pregnant with their son.

Tristan went on to date Khloé who later set the record straight on how their relationship came about, after the ‘unwanted attention’ suddenly on Jordan’s private life caused her high levels of stress and serious pregnancy complications.

Khloé told fans on Twitter at the time she made him prove his relationship with Jordan was over before they began a serious romance.

“He had me talk with his most inner circle,” she said. “He showed me physical poof [sic] (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Tristan Thompson with Khloé and True. Picture: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

True Thompson

Tristan and Khloé welcomed True in April 2018, so she’s now three years old – the same age as Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi.

The stars started dating in 2016, confirming their relationship on social media on Halloween after months of keeping it low-key.

A year later and they confirmed their pregnancy news in September. However, days before Khloé’ went into labour a video emerged of Tristan kissing a woman at a rooftop bar in New York. He was also photographed entering a hotel with the same woman.

Days later TMZ also posted a video they claimed to have received in October, showing the basketball star kissing two other women in a bar.

Since then the couple have had a rocky relationship, patching things up after the birth of their baby but splitting again in February 2019 shortly before it emerged he had kissed Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods during a party at his home.

While the family have seemingly distanced themselves from Jordyn, Tristan and Khloé remain amicable for the sake of their baby girl.

Tristan’s son with Maralee Nichols

Model Maralee Nichols gave birth to a son on 1 December 2021, claiming Tristan was the father of the baby after they slept together during Tristan’s birthday celebrations in Houston last March.

At the time, Tristan and Khloé were thought to have been back together.

After a paternity test it was confirmed Tristan is indeed the son of Maralee’s baby and he shared the news himself on Instagram Stories, publicly apologising for ‘humiliating’ Khloé in the process.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital