Where Do The Kardashians Live? A Look Inside Their Shocking Property Empire

20 October 2023, 17:33

Kim, Kourtney and and Khloe all have incredible houses in California
Kim, Kourtney and and Khloe all have incredible houses in California. Picture: Getty, YouTube

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Karadshian have net worths to rival some of the richest people in the world so what are their houses like? Here's a look inside their property portfolio.

By Fong Chau

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian and her family - Khloe, Kourtney and even Kylie Jenner - spend much of their schedule jetting around the globe to promote various work projects from Skims, to Good American and Kylie Cosmetics, but where do they actually live?

And for a family as famous as the Kardashians, privacy is undoubtedly a priority - something they seemed to have found in an exclusive neighbourhood, aptly-named Hidden Hills.

After living in various parts of California and the US, including Texas, Wyoming and Miami, the Kardashians and now their kids, seem to have found a home in this private and elite zip code. The perfect place to call home for such a public family.

Fewer than 650 people live in Hidden Hills and quite a lot of them are famous. The Kardashians can count Drake, Angelaina Jolie, The Weeknd, Madonna and Jamie Foxx as neighbours. Can you imagine what the Neighbourhood Watch meetings are like?

The area is a gated community and, unsurprisingly, takes privacy very seriously - it has even banned Google Streetview cars from entering to protect its exclusive residents, though one did tell Vanity Fair magazine that “you sometimes get some helicopters flying overhead” to take elicit pictures.

But of course, with all things the Kardashians do, where they live hasn't remained too private as they openly share their homes on their family TV show, Instagram and have even done home magazine shoots.

So let’s take a look around and find out what we know about where the Kardashians live.

Where does Kim Kardashian live?

Kim Kardashian arrives at the Victoria Beckham Spring Summer 24 Fashion Show
Kim Kardashian lives in a sprawling mansion in Hidden Hills . Picture: Getty

Let’s face it, Kim Kardashian isn’t short of cash so it probably comes as no surprise that she has more than one house. She has bought property in Wyoming, Miami, Malibu but her most famous is probably the sprawling estate in Hidden Hills.

With a Mediterranean-inspired design, this home is huge (we’d expect no less) - rough estimates put the area as roughly 15,000 square feet. That’s the size of 50 football pitches.

Kim was not the first famous person to have called it home though - the mansion once belonged to Lisa Marie Presely (daughter of Elvis and ex-wife of Michael Jackson) before it was sold to the Kardashian-Wests for $20 million.

The couple had extensive building work carried out, including replacing two swimming pools with an artificial lake and adding two vineyards. Those renovations seem to have paid off though as it’s reported that the house is now worth three times more than what they originally paid.

Her home is known for its minimalist aesthetic - there certainly are a lot of white coloured walls and light coloured furniture for someone who has four kids! It has been compared with an art gallery for its clean lines and wide open spaces.

Her property portfolio also includes a $70 million Malibu house which once belonged to supermodel Cindy Crawford, a home in Palm Springs, and a secret lakeside house which is currently under construction.

Where does Kourtney Kardashian live?

Kourtney Kardashian Barker from 'The Kardashians' Season 3
Kourtney Kardashian Barker lives in the exclusive neighbourhood of Calabasas. Picture: Alamy

Kourtney Kardashian lives in a neighbourhood called Calabasas, close to her sisters’ Hidden Hills homes.

Her sprawling mansion apparently has more than 12,000 square feet of living space, which includes six bedrooms, a spa, walk-in wardrobe (obvs), high tech kitchen and cinema room.

The home also has a technology-free play house where her children can explore their imaginations, without screens.

Kourtney has previously said she would love to have been an interior designer and her home certainly shows that she has an eye for design.

Husband Travis Barker also has a home just round the corner from Kourtney. Though they are married and expecting a child together they don’t live together yet as they co-parent children from previous relationships.

The couple have also purchased a home in Carpinteria, California which overlooks the ocean. Kourtney and Travis bought their beach house for $14.5 million – where they’ll get to be neighbours with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Kevin Costner and George Lucas – from American TV personality Conan O’Brien.

Where does Khloe Kardashian live?

Khloe Kardashian lives next door to her mother Kris in Hidden Hills, California
Khloe Kardashian lives next door to her mother Kris in Hidden Hills, California. Picture: Alamy

Like her sister Kim, Khloe Kardashian also has a home in Hidden Hills - next door to her mother, Kris Jenner in fact. The pair reportedly paid $34 million for a 3.4 acre plot of land to build mansions side by side.

Khole’s house apparently cost $17 million to build and features a swimming pool, eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a large, landscaped garden with a range of trees planted to provide shade and privacy for her and her family.

Previously Khloe lived near Kourtney in Calabasas - home to Will Smith, Miley Cyrus, amongst others. She purchased a $7.2 million home from none other than Justin Beiber, which she then sold for $15.5 - the most a home had ever been sold for in Calabasas. The Spanish-style mansion was also once owned by comedian Eddie Murphy.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Who are Kylie Jenner's children?

Kylie Jenner's Children: Names, Ages And Pictures

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married? Inside their wedding plans

Are Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Married? A Look Inside The Wedding Rumours

Scott Disick has accumulated a great net worth for himself

Scott Disick Net Worth 2023: How Did He Get So Rich?

Two MAFS contestants almost dated five years before the experiment

Two Married At First Sight UK Contestants Almost Dated Before The Experiment

Ella Morgan has bravely bared all in a lengthy Instagram post to her cast and fans

MAFS Ella Morgan Speaks Her Honest Truth Following Explosive Episode

All the info on when Kourtney Kardashian's due date is and more

Kourtney Kardashian’s Due Date & All Her Pregnancy Details

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits