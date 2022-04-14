How Old Are The Kardashians? Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Ages And Birthdays Revealed

The Kardashians' real ages are a mystery thanks to their intense beauty regimes. Picture: Instagram

By Capital FM

The Kardashian family are almost ageless these days as they all look as young and fresh as they did 10 years ago - but what are their actual ages?

The Kardashians are back with a brand new reality TV show, bringing us all the drama from new romances such as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to Kim and Kanye West's divorce.

And as the action unfolds before us on Hulu and Disney+, we're still amazed by just how good the family look after almost ten years on our TV screens - we mean, they're practically ageless.

Of course, the family are not afraid to admit they've had a little help along the way but their looks have left many of us confused as to how old they actually are.

So what is Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's age? Is Kylie Jenner really still THAT young? And how old is Kris Jenner? Like actually?

Kim Kardashian was Kris Jenner's second child. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

How old is Kourtney Kardashian?

The eldest of the Kardashian and Jenner children, Kourtney is 42 years old. Born on April 18, 1979, she is very close to celebrating her next birthday!

Star sign wise, Travis Barker's fiancée is an Aries.

How old is Kim Kardashian?

Kim, the richest of the family with her billionaire net worth, is the second oldest.

She celebrates turning another year older on 21st October and is currently 41 years old. She was born in 1980 and is a Libra.

How old is Khloe Kardashian?

Always enjoying a summer birthday, Khloe was born on June 27 1984. True's mum is currently 37 years old.

Celebrating her birthday that time of year makes her star sign Cancer.

Kris Jenner and daughter Khloe Kardashian are defying the ageing process. Picture: Kris Jenner/Instagram

How old is Rob Kardashian?

A St Patrick's baby, Rob celebrates his birthday on March 17th. He was born in 1987 making him currently 35 years old. This also makes him a Pisces.

How old is Kris Jenner?

Prepare to be amazed - Kris is 66 years old. Born November 5, 1955, the famous momager is a Scorpio.

How old is Kendall Jenner?

The first of the Jenner children this side of the family, Kendall is still full of youth at 26 years old.

She also has a birthday just a few days before mum Kris on November 3. She was born in 1995 and is also a Scorpio.

Kylie Jenner is the baby of the family in her twenties. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

How old is Kylie Jenner?

The baby of the family, Kylie is still only just 24 years old. Hard to believe when you think she has multiple businesses and once had a billionaire status.

The beauty mogul celebrates her birthday on August 10 and was born in 1997. Kylie's star sign is a Leo

