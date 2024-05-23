The Kardashians 'Hurt' By Caitlyn Jenner's Involvement In Documentary About The Family

23 May 2024, 11:39 | Updated: 23 May 2024, 11:55

The Kardashians were hurt by Caitlyn Jenner's involvement in a documentary about them
The Kardashians were hurt by Caitlyn Jenner's involvement in a documentary about them. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian were left hurt by Caitlyn Jenner’s documentary about them all.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The first episode of The Kardashians season five, which is out now on Disney+, sees Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian talking about Caitlyn Jenner’s involvement in a documentary on Sky, House of Kardashian.

House of Kardashian explored Kim, Kris and Kylie Jenner’s rise to fame ‘and the cost that comes with it’, as well as the family’s relationships, scandals and business deals.

Addressing the show on The Kardashians, Khloe said the documentary makers contacted ‘people that have either once been in our lives, or are in our lives’ and claimed, ‘no one has really agreed to do it. Except for Caitlyn.’

She went on: “Caitlyn is completely free to do whatever she wants, I do find it strange that she would agree to do a documentary that isn’t going to paint us in the most beautiful light. I just know she wouldn’t like that about her.”

Caitlyn Jenner was involved in the House of Kardashian documentary
Caitlyn Jenner was involved in the House of Kardashian documentary. Picture: Getty

While Khloé and Kris are at Scott Disick’s – Kourtney’s ex’s – house they watch the trailer and Caitlyn can be heard saying, “Kris wanted to be more than just a housewife,” to which the mum of six quips: “So shoot me. I wanted to be more than just a housewife.”

Kim later admits she isn’t fazed by Caitlyn’s comments as she’s appreciative of having Caitlyn, formerly Bruce Jenner, as a fatherly figure for much of her life.

Khloe Kardashian was left hurt by Caitlyn Jenner's involvement in a documentary about their family
Khloe Kardashian was left hurt by Caitlyn Jenner's involvement in a documentary about their family. Picture: Alamy/Hulu

Talking to the camera, Kim Kardashian said: “I got so many questions like, ‘doesn’t that hurt your feelings? That like this is what your step dad says about you’ and it honestly doesn’t. I had such a great step dad who raised me. So none of those things that are said, even if twisted or whatever, are going to make me feel differently about the life I’ve had.”

However, Kris and Khloé are visibly hurt as Scott recalls how much Kris and the family have helped and supported Caitlyn over the years.

Caitlyn, formerly Bruce Jenner, and Kris were married for 22 years
Caitlyn, formerly Bruce Jenner, and Kris were married for 22 years. Picture: Alamy

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner slam Caitlyn over involvement in House of Kardashian documentary

Khloé fumed: “This was my dad for 24 years. It hurts me too. And I was very close to Bruce. I used to lay in bed with him and watch f*****g unsolved mysteries.”

Scott jokes: “She’s an unsolved mystery.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The Love Island All Stars final two couples

Who Won Love Island All Stars 2024?

Remi Nicole is one of Buying London's stars

Meet Reme Nicole From Buying London – The TikTok Star-Turned 'Super Prime' Property Agent

Love Island All Stars 2024 ended on the 19th of February and not all of the couples have stayed together

Which Love Island All Stars Couples Are Still Together?

Love Island

Jonathan Bailey Explains Why He Came Back For Bridgerton Season 3 After Finishing Anthony's Story

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Explains Why He Came Back For Season 3

A;; your questions about Maya Jama answered

Maya Jama's Age, Net Worth, Dating History & Everything You Need To Know

Rosi Walden from Buying London was in MIC

Rosi Walden Age, Career And Other TV Shows Before Buying London

Bridgerton's Hannah Dodd opens up about replacing Ruby Stokes as Francesca

Bridgerton's Hannah Dodd Opens Up About Taking Over From Ruby Stokes As Francesca

Everything you need to know about Oli Hamilton

Get To Know Buying London's Oli Hamilton - Age, Wife, Net Worth & More

How old are Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3? Their ages revealed

How Old Is Penelope In Bridgerton Season 3? Her Age And Colin's Age Revealed

Is Francesca Bridgerton autistic? Her introverted character explained

Is Francesca Bridgerton Autistic? Hannah Dodd Explains The Introvert Character

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits