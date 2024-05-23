The Kardashians 'Hurt' By Caitlyn Jenner's Involvement In Documentary About The Family

The Kardashians were hurt by Caitlyn Jenner's involvement in a documentary about them. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian were left hurt by Caitlyn Jenner’s documentary about them all.

The first episode of The Kardashians season five, which is out now on Disney+, sees Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian talking about Caitlyn Jenner’s involvement in a documentary on Sky, House of Kardashian.

House of Kardashian explored Kim, Kris and Kylie Jenner’s rise to fame ‘and the cost that comes with it’, as well as the family’s relationships, scandals and business deals.

Addressing the show on The Kardashians, Khloe said the documentary makers contacted ‘people that have either once been in our lives, or are in our lives’ and claimed, ‘no one has really agreed to do it. Except for Caitlyn.’

She went on: “Caitlyn is completely free to do whatever she wants, I do find it strange that she would agree to do a documentary that isn’t going to paint us in the most beautiful light. I just know she wouldn’t like that about her.”

Caitlyn Jenner was involved in the House of Kardashian documentary. Picture: Getty

While Khloé and Kris are at Scott Disick’s – Kourtney’s ex’s – house they watch the trailer and Caitlyn can be heard saying, “Kris wanted to be more than just a housewife,” to which the mum of six quips: “So shoot me. I wanted to be more than just a housewife.”

Kim later admits she isn’t fazed by Caitlyn’s comments as she’s appreciative of having Caitlyn, formerly Bruce Jenner, as a fatherly figure for much of her life.

Khloe Kardashian was left hurt by Caitlyn Jenner's involvement in a documentary about their family. Picture: Alamy/Hulu

Talking to the camera, Kim Kardashian said: “I got so many questions like, ‘doesn’t that hurt your feelings? That like this is what your step dad says about you’ and it honestly doesn’t. I had such a great step dad who raised me. So none of those things that are said, even if twisted or whatever, are going to make me feel differently about the life I’ve had.”

However, Kris and Khloé are visibly hurt as Scott recalls how much Kris and the family have helped and supported Caitlyn over the years.

Caitlyn, formerly Bruce Jenner, and Kris were married for 22 years. Picture: Alamy

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner slam Caitlyn over involvement in House of Kardashian documentary

Khloé fumed: “This was my dad for 24 years. It hurts me too. And I was very close to Bruce. I used to lay in bed with him and watch f*****g unsolved mysteries.”

Scott jokes: “She’s an unsolved mystery.”

