The Kardashians' Net Worth: Famous Family’s Combined Fortune Unveiled

18 March 2021, 12:10

The Kardashian family have combined net worth of billions
Picture: E!

By Kathryn Knight

Kim Kardashian and her famous family have made an astounding net worth since rising to fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian and their younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have each become stars in their own right since growing up on camera on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Launching lifestyle brands, makeup lines, clothing ranges and so much more over the years the Kardashians have racked up individual net worths into the millions – or, in Kylie’s case, billions (before that status was revoked!)

Who Is Richer Kim Kardashian Or Kanye West? Inside Their Assets As They Divorce

But how much are the Kardashian family worth? Here’s a breakdown of each of their net worths…

Kim Kardashian and her famous family have made millions
Picture: Getty

The Kardashian family net worths:

  • Kim Kardashian reportedly has a net worth of $780 million (approximately £563 million).
  • Kourtney Kardashian has a net worth of $35 million (£25 million).
  • Khloe Kardashian has a net worth of $40 million (£29 million).
  • Rob Kardashian has a net worth of $10 million (£7.2 million).
  • Kris Jenner has a net worth of $190 million (£137 million).
  • Kylie Jenner is the richest of the Kardashian/Jenners with a net worth of $900 million (£644 million).
  • Kendall Jenner has a net worth of $45 million (£32 million).
Kylie Jenner is the richest Kardashian family member
Picture: Getty

These unimaginable figures, when combined, give the Kardashian family as a whole a net worth of over $2 billion.

Yep, we choked on our tea too.

Each of the family members get paid around $4.5 million (£3.2 million) per season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, so we’re not surprised they’ve continued the show for 14 whole years.

Their original contract would have been small at the start of the series, but its incredible success led it to be continually renewed.

The show is now in its final season after 20 series, watching Kim and her sisters become mothers, find love and experience heartbreak, set up businesses, and all the drama in between.

