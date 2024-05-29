Meet Khloé Kardashian's Children - Names, Age, Photos & More

29 May 2024, 13:14 | Updated: 29 May 2024, 13:23

Khloé Kardashian and her two children
Khloé Kardashian and her two children. Picture: Instagram @khloekardashian

By Abbie Reynolds

Khloé Kardashain is part of one of the most famous families, but how many children does she have herself? Here's what we know about Khloé Kardashain's kids, from their names, age, when they were born and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After the Kardashian matriarch welcomed six children herself, it's no surprised Kris Jenner's kids have gone on to have big families of their own. Between Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Rob there are 14 Kardashian-Jenner grandchildren.

39-year-old Khloé Kardashian has had a very rocky relationship with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, and while the couple are firmly separated at the moment they co-parent their two children.

In season five of The Kardashians, Khloé tries to make it clear to Tristan that their relationship is over, but of course this is difficult when children are involved. So, as we watch her children grow up on their reality show, let's get to know them a little bit better.

How many children does Khloé Kardashian have?

Get to know Khloé Kardashain's children
Get to know Khloé Kardashain's children. Picture: Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is a mum-of-two to, True and Tatum.

Her daughter True is Khloé's eldest as she was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 12, 2018 making her six years old now.

True's name was inspired by Khloé's grandma M.J, the Kardashian sister recalled: "She told me it was my great-grandfather's first name and my grandfather's middle name.

"It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn't get out of my head. I love that it's a family name."

True, 6 years old

Khloé welcomed True in 2018
Khloé welcomed True in 2018. Picture: Instagram

Khloé's second and youngest child is her son Tatum who was born on July 28, 2022. Khloé didn't share any pictures of Tatum until he was one years old.

Tatum was carried by a surrogate with Khloé's and Tristan's DNA, a decision made before Khloé had found out that Tristan was expected a baby with another woman. So despite Khloe and Tristan having separated True and Tatum are biological siblings.

Tatum, 1 year old

Khloé Tatum was welcomed in 2022
Khloé Tatum was welcomed in 2022, via surrogate. Picture: Instagram

Khloé opened up her experience using a surrogate, "If it wasn't for Kimberly, I definitely don't think I would have been as comfortable," she started when she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, "I wouldn't have been aware, I wouldn't have known as much."

The Good American founder did say howeber that her experience was "very different" to Kim's. "I think her journey was way more ... it was just more comfortable for her," she said admitting that she's " such a control freak".

Khloe Kardashian shuts down Tristan in show clip

She explained: "You're a stranger, I just have to trust you. I love my surrogate, she was amazing. But I'm still like, 'I need you sitting next to me all the time. What are you doing? What are you eating?'"

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason joins Instagram after disappearing from public eye

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason, 14, Joins Instagram After Stepping Away From Public Eye

All the details on a possible Normal People season two

Is Normal People Season 2 Coming Out?

The Society creator teases season 2 after Netflix abruptly cancelled show

The Society Creator Teases Season 2 After Netflix Cancelled Show On Huge Cliffhanger

TV & Film

Harry Styles has been spotted in Italy with his longest beard yet.

Harry Styles Shakes Off Breakup Blues With Italy Vacation

Here's the latest on new Lady Gaga music

All The Details On Lady Gaga's New Music

Billie Eilish's albums in order

How Many Albums Does Billie Eilish Have? All Of Her Albums In Order

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits