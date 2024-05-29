Meet Khloé Kardashian's Children - Names, Age, Photos & More

Khloé Kardashian and her two children. Picture: Instagram @khloekardashian

By Abbie Reynolds

Khloé Kardashain is part of one of the most famous families, but how many children does she have herself? Here's what we know about Khloé Kardashain's kids, from their names, age, when they were born and more.

After the Kardashian matriarch welcomed six children herself, it's no surprised Kris Jenner's kids have gone on to have big families of their own. Between Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Rob there are 14 Kardashian-Jenner grandchildren.

39-year-old Khloé Kardashian has had a very rocky relationship with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, and while the couple are firmly separated at the moment they co-parent their two children.

In season five of The Kardashians, Khloé tries to make it clear to Tristan that their relationship is over, but of course this is difficult when children are involved. So, as we watch her children grow up on their reality show, let's get to know them a little bit better.

How many children does Khloé Kardashian have?

Get to know Khloé Kardashain's children. Picture: Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is a mum-of-two to, True and Tatum.

Her daughter True is Khloé's eldest as she was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 12, 2018 making her six years old now.

True's name was inspired by Khloé's grandma M.J, the Kardashian sister recalled: "She told me it was my great-grandfather's first name and my grandfather's middle name.

"It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn't get out of my head. I love that it's a family name."

True, 6 years old

Khloé welcomed True in 2018. Picture: Instagram

Khloé's second and youngest child is her son Tatum who was born on July 28, 2022. Khloé didn't share any pictures of Tatum until he was one years old.

Tatum was carried by a surrogate with Khloé's and Tristan's DNA, a decision made before Khloé had found out that Tristan was expected a baby with another woman. So despite Khloe and Tristan having separated True and Tatum are biological siblings.

Tatum, 1 year old

Khloé Tatum was welcomed in 2022, via surrogate. Picture: Instagram

Khloé opened up her experience using a surrogate, "If it wasn't for Kimberly, I definitely don't think I would have been as comfortable," she started when she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, "I wouldn't have been aware, I wouldn't have known as much."

The Good American founder did say howeber that her experience was "very different" to Kim's. "I think her journey was way more ... it was just more comfortable for her," she said admitting that she's " such a control freak".

Khloe Kardashian shuts down Tristan in show clip

She explained: "You're a stranger, I just have to trust you. I love my surrogate, she was amazing. But I'm still like, 'I need you sitting next to me all the time. What are you doing? What are you eating?'"

