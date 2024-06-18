Kim Kardashian Called Out For Saying Spending Her Birthday With Her Kids Was "Torture"

Kim Kardashian Called Out For Saying Spending Her Birthday With Her Kids Was "Torture". Picture: Hulu, @kimkardashian via Instagram

By Sam Prance

"I need to sit my kids down and be like: 'This isn’t Mother’s Day, like, this is my day.'"

Kim Kardashian is coming under fire after complaining about having to spend her birthday with her kids on The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian wears many hats but, as well as being a billionaire business woman and reality TV star, she is also a mother. Together, Kim and Kanye West have four children, North (11), Saint (8), Chicago (6) and Psalm (5) and they often appear in episodes of The Kardashians. Since Kim and Kanye split, Kim has spoken a lot about the difficulties of co-parenting.

Now, Kim has referered to spending her birthday with her kids as "torture" and her remarks have received backlash online.

Kim Kardashian says that celebrating her birthday with her kids felt like 'torture'

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner asked Kim: "How was your birthday with the kids?" Kim then revealed that it wasn't what she had envisioned, saying: "I thought my birthday, I’d have the day to myself."

Kim then explained: "I was stuck doing everything that everyone else wanted to do. I was stuck watching YouTube unboxing videos on my birthday, I had a FIFA tournament, Color Me Mine — you should see the ugly thing I made. Like, this is not what I wanted to be doing on my birthday."

She continued: "I need to sit my kids down and be like: ‘This isn’t Mother’s Day, like, this is my day. Do you think a mom wants to go to Color Me Mine one more time? On her birthday? Whose birthday is it? I was tortured. Just make me breakfast, that’s a great birthday."

Describing what her perfect birthday would have been, Kim said: "To lock my door, not get out of my bed, and eat cookies and cream ice cream all day long. That’s what would have been my dream, but no, no one cares about my dreams. Not my kids, at least.”

While some people sympathised with Kim's situation, others took to Reddit forums to criticise her for not thinking about how her comments could affect her kids. One viewer said: "I would never in a million years say that around my children or on a platform they can see it. It may just be ‘complaining’ to you, but to them, it hurts."

Another person argued: "I don't know what Kim is trying to do or achieve, but this is something that should've been kept on the editing floor and not shared at all. Every episode she's complaining about her kids, it's too much, it's not cute. She's opening and setting her kids, especially North, up for harsh criticism and that's not fair."

Someone also stated: "I get wanting to do what you want to do on your birthday, or wanting time for yourself. But, can you imagine, thinking you're finally spending some quality time with your mum and she shits all over you like this. My heart breaks for those beautiful children."

Comparing Kim to Kourtney, one fan wrote: “Only Kim would describe spending time with her kids as torture. Kim is the complete opposite of her sisters. Kourtney last year spent her birthday with her kids and step children and she was the happiest of all!"

As it stands, Kim is yet to address the backlash. We shall update you if she does.

