Kim Kardashian Called Out For Saying Spending Her Birthday With Her Kids Was "Torture"

18 June 2024, 16:25

Kim Kardashian Called Out For Saying Spending Her Birthday With Her Kids Was "Torture"
Kim Kardashian Called Out For Saying Spending Her Birthday With Her Kids Was "Torture". Picture: Hulu, @kimkardashian via Instagram
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"I need to sit my kids down and be like: 'This isn’t Mother’s Day, like, this is my day.'"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian is coming under fire after complaining about having to spend her birthday with her kids on The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian wears many hats but, as well as being a billionaire business woman and reality TV star, she is also a mother. Together, Kim and Kanye West have four children, North (11), Saint (8), Chicago (6) and Psalm (5) and they often appear in episodes of The Kardashians. Since Kim and Kanye split, Kim has spoken a lot about the difficulties of co-parenting.

Now, Kim has referered to spending her birthday with her kids as "torture" and her remarks have received backlash online.

Kim Kardashian says that celebrating her birthday with her kids felt like 'torture'

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner asked Kim: "How was your birthday with the kids?" Kim then revealed that it wasn't what she had envisioned, saying: "I thought my birthday, I’d have the day to myself."

Kim then explained: "I was stuck doing everything that everyone else wanted to do. I was stuck watching YouTube unboxing videos on my birthday, I had a FIFA tournament, Color Me Mine — you should see the ugly thing I made. Like, this is not what I wanted to be doing on my birthday."

She continued: "I need to sit my kids down and be like: ‘This isn’t Mother’s Day, like, this is my day. Do you think a mom wants to go to Color Me Mine one more time? On her birthday? Whose birthday is it? I was tortured. Just make me breakfast, that’s a great birthday."

Describing what her perfect birthday would have been, Kim said: "To lock my door, not get out of my bed, and eat cookies and cream ice cream all day long. That’s what would have been my dream, but no, no one cares about my dreams. Not my kids, at least.”

While some people sympathised with Kim's situation, others took to Reddit forums to criticise her for not thinking about how her comments could affect her kids. One viewer said: "I would never in a million years say that around my children or on a platform they can see it. It may just be ‘complaining’ to you, but to them, it hurts."

Another person argued: "I don't know what Kim is trying to do or achieve, but this is something that should've been kept on the editing floor and not shared at all. Every episode she's complaining about her kids, it's too much, it's not cute. She's opening and setting her kids, especially North, up for harsh criticism and that's not fair."

Someone also stated: "I get wanting to do what you want to do on your birthday, or wanting time for yourself. But, can you imagine, thinking you're finally spending some quality time with your mum and she shits all over you like this. My heart breaks for those beautiful children."

Comparing Kim to Kourtney, one fan wrote: “Only Kim would describe spending time with her kids as torture. Kim is the complete opposite of her sisters. Kourtney last year spent her birthday with her kids and step children and she was the happiest of all!"

As it stands, Kim is yet to address the backlash. We shall update you if she does.

Read more Kim Kardashian news here:

WATCH: Amy Poehler v.s 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Amy Poehler Finding Out How Many Minutes She's On Screen In Mean Girls Is Hilarious

Amy Poehler Discovers Her "Mind-Blowing" Short Mean Girls Screen Time

How Bridgerton filmed Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton's Polin mirror sex scene

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan And Luke Newton Explain How They Filmed 5-Minute Long Sex Scene

TV & Film

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter says she's run out of provocative lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Is Actually Over Her 'Nonsense' Outros

Why did Joey and Grace end things?

What Happened Between Grace Jackson And Joey Essex?

Love Island

It's been over a year since Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift ended their 6 year relationship

Who Is Joe Alwyn Dating? What We Know About His New Girlfriend

House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke Criticises Age Gap Between Her And Alicent's Kids

House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke Criticises Age Gap Between Her And Alicent's Kids

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits