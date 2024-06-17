Sabrina Carpenter Shuts Down Taylor Swift Feud Rumours Following Skims Campaign

Sabrina Carpenter Shuts Down Taylor Swift Feud Rumours Following Skims Campaign. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Don Arnold/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter worked with Skims shortly after supporting Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter says that modelling for Kim Kardashian's brand Skims caused no issues between her and Taylor Swift.

If you've followed Sabrina Carpenter's career, you will know that she's always been a huge Swiftie. From covering her songs as a child star to speaking about how much Taylor influences her in interviews, Sabrina has always been open about how much Taylor has inspired her as an artist. After opening for Taylor on The Eras Tour, the pair became close friends.

However, people have since speculated that Sabrina and Taylor have fallen out based on Sabrina doing a campaign for Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand Skims. You don't have to be a Swiftie to know that Taylor and Kim have a complicated history. Nevertheless, Sabrina has now shut down any rumours of bad blood between her and Taylor.

Have Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift fallen out?

Sabrina Carpenter - Because I Liked A Boy (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Sabrina said that her Skims campaign didn't lead to any drama between her and Taylor. She also explained that she hasn't actually paid attention to any of the online conversation. She said: "As much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working."

She added: "In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end. So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do."

Elsewhere, Sabrina revealed that 'Guilty as Sin?' is one of her favourite songs on 'The Tortured Poets Department' and praised the new album saying: "She always puts out music at a time where I didn’t realize I needed those songs."

Discussing their friendship, Sabrina continued: "We’re very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration.…She played me ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ before it came out, and that’s also one of my favourites."

'Guilty as Sin?' and 'But Daddy I Love Him'? The taste jumped out.

Read more Sabrina Carpenter news here:

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.