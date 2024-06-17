Sabrina Carpenter Shuts Down Taylor Swift Feud Rumours Following Skims Campaign

17 June 2024, 15:32

Sabrina Carpenter Shuts Down Taylor Swift Feud Rumours Following Skims Campaign
Sabrina Carpenter Shuts Down Taylor Swift Feud Rumours Following Skims Campaign. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Don Arnold/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter worked with Skims shortly after supporting Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter says that modelling for Kim Kardashian's brand Skims caused no issues between her and Taylor Swift.

If you've followed Sabrina Carpenter's career, you will know that she's always been a huge Swiftie. From covering her songs as a child star to speaking about how much Taylor influences her in interviews, Sabrina has always been open about how much Taylor has inspired her as an artist. After opening for Taylor on The Eras Tour, the pair became close friends.

However, people have since speculated that Sabrina and Taylor have fallen out based on Sabrina doing a campaign for Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand Skims. You don't have to be a Swiftie to know that Taylor and Kim have a complicated history. Nevertheless, Sabrina has now shut down any rumours of bad blood between her and Taylor.

Have Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift fallen out?

Sabrina Carpenter - Because I Liked A Boy (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Sabrina said that her Skims campaign didn't lead to any drama between her and Taylor. She also explained that she hasn't actually paid attention to any of the online conversation. She said: "As much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working."

She added: "In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end. So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do."

Elsewhere, Sabrina revealed that 'Guilty as Sin?' is one of her favourite songs on 'The Tortured Poets Department' and praised the new album saying: "She always puts out music at a time where I didn’t realize I needed those songs."

Discussing their friendship, Sabrina continued: "We’re very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration.…She played me ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ before it came out, and that’s also one of my favourites."

'Guilty as Sin?' and 'But Daddy I Love Him'? The taste jumped out.

Read more Sabrina Carpenter news here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Explains The Meaning Behind Her Favourite Lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Here's who's going to be on Love Island 2024

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Love Island

Why House Of The Dragon Changed The Horrifying Death In Episode 1 From The Book

House Of The Dragon Boss Explains Why "Horrifying" Episode 1 Death Was Changed From The Book

TV & Film

Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More

Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More

TV & Film

Joe Alwyn spoke about Taylor Swift split for the first time

What Did Joe Alwyn Say About His And Taylor Swift's Break Up?

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have kept their relationship relatively low-key

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell responds to Francesca Michaela backlash

Bridgerton Boss Responds To Backlash Over Francesca and Michael Stirling Changes

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler v.s 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits