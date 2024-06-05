Is Sabrina Carpenter Going On Tour In 2024? Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter's new album 'Short n' Sweet' is coming but will there be a Short n' Sweet Tour? Here's what we know.

Obsesso with 'Espresso' and want to see Sabrina Carpenter live in concert? We're here to give you all of the info you need.

Sabrina Carpenter season is officially in full swing. After dominating the charts with 'Nonsense' and 'Feather' from 'Emails I Can't Send', Sabrina has now reached new heights of success with her Eras Tour support slot, Coachella show and her smash hit 'Espresso'. As a result, it's no wonder that people are desperate to see Sabrina on tour.

With her new album 'Short n' Sweet' on the way, and a major easter egg on her website, all signs point to Sabrina heading out on the road again very soon. With that in mind, here's everything we know so far about Sabrina's next headline tour including ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and so much more.

Sabrina Carpenter teases next Short n' Sweet single

Is Sabrina Carpenter going on tour in 2024?

Back in May, Hits Daily Double reported that Sabrina would be announcing an arena tour in the near future. Now, it looks like an announcement could be imminent. On June 3rd, Sabrina revealed that she will be releasing her sixth studio album 'Short n' Sweet' on August 23rd leading to speculation that she will announce a tour in support of the album.

Not only that but Sabrina also gave her site a full update and the tour page now features the words 'Tour Planning Services' and an eye graphic on it as well as Sabrina's festival dates this summer (Sabrina will be playing The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York on June 8th and the Capital Summertime Ball in London on June 16th).

As a result, fans are convinced that Sabrina is "planning" the tour and will be announcing tour dates in the coming weeks.

Sabrina Carpenter’s tour page has updated! pic.twitter.com/e17ItRtOOB — Sabrina Daily Updates 💋 (@SCdailyupdates) June 3, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

When Sabrina does announce a tour in support of 'Short n' Sweet', there will likely be a presale. If it's a world tour in arenas, she will probably have a Citi Verified Fan Presale in the US and an O2 Priority Presale in the UK.

On top of that, there may also be additional Live Nation and fan presales. For the Emails I Can't Send Tour, there was a fan presale via Sabrina's mailing list.

Whatever happens, we recommend signing up to Sabrina's mailing list to get any presale information as soon as it becomes available.

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets be?

Based on Sabrina's huge rise in popularity and rumours that she will be playing arenas this tour, our guess is that tickets will be more expensive than the Emails I Can't Send Tour. In the UK, standing tickets for the Emails I Can't Send Tour were £29.50.

For comparison tickets for recent arena tours by Billie EIlish and Olivia Rodrigo have ranged between £75 and £150 for standard tickets.

It's also possible that Sabrina will offer a range of VIP tickets and fan experiences for an additional cost.

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Short n' Sweet Tour dates: When is Sabrina Carpenter going on tour?

Sabrina is yet to announce any dates for a Short n' Sweet Tour but it's not unusual for artists to launch tours shortly after their albums come out. Essentially, we could be seeing Sabrina headlining her own shows again as soon as this September. 'Emails I Can't Send' came out on July 15th 2022 and the tour started on September 29th that year.

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour locations: What cities will Sabrina play in?

No cities for Sabrina's tour have been confirmed just yet but, based on her international popularity, it seems likely that this will be a world tour and Sabrina's biggest tour to date. For the Emails I Can't Send Tour, Sabrina did shows in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Our bet is that Oceania will also be part of the next tour.

If you're worried about Sabrina missing your city this tour, there's a "play my city" button on her tour page where you can submit a request for Sabrina to play in any city you like.

Short n' Sweet Tour dates: When is Sabrina Carpenter going on tour? Picture: Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: What songs will she play?

With a new album on the way, it seems likely that Sabrina's next tour setlist will predominantly feature songs from 'Short n' Sweet', as well as her biggest hits and fan favourite deep cuts.

'Espresso', 'Nonsense' and 'Feather' all seem like definite choices. Based on her recent set lists, 'Tornado Warnings', 'Vicious' and 'bet u wanna' could also feature.

Whether or not Sabrina plays any songs from her Singular albums or previous projects is yet to be seen.

