How many Grammys did Sabrina Carpenter win? All her Grammy wins so far
3 February 2025, 01:57
Has Sabrina Carpenter won a Grammy? Here's all 6 of Sabrina Carpenter's 2025 Grammy nominations – and which ones she won.
She's working laaaate, 'cause she's a Grammy-winning singerrrrrr! Yep, it's official – Sabrina Carpenter is officially a Grammy winner!
After an absolutely blistering fews years following the success of 'Espresso', 'Please Please Please' and her sixth studio album 'Short n' Sweet', Sabrina landed six nominations at the 2025 Grammys.
Alongside her Best New Artist nomination, she's also up for Album Of The Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
Ahead of the live ceremony, it was announced that Sabrina had won Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Espresso', landing her first win of the night! But how many Grammys has she won in total? Here's the full breakdown of Sabrina Carpenter's 2025 Grammy nominations and how many she's won.
How many Grammys has Sabrina Carpenter won?
What Grammys is Sabrina Carpenter nominated for?
Sabrina is nominated for six Grammys at the 2025 ceremony. Here's the full list:
- Album of the Year - Short n' Sweet
- Record of the Year - 'Espresso'
- Song of the Year - 'Please Please Please'
- Best Pop Vocal Album - Short n' Sweet
- Best Pop Solo Performance - 'Espresso'
- Best New Artist
What Grammys did Sabrina Carpenter win?
So far, Sabrina has won two Grammy awards.
Prior to the ceremony, Sabrina won Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Espresso' beating out some absolutely incredible performances from Beyoncé ('Bodyguard'), Billie Eilish ('Birds of a Feather'), Chappell Roan ('Good Luck, Babe!') and Charli XCX ('Apple').
She also picked up Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Shorn 'n Sweet' too. She accepted the award up on stage, thanking all the fans, her parents and her sisters, her team, her co-writers and producers and her label.
Stay tuned – we'll update this article if Sabrina wins any more Grammys. Congrats to the Queen of Espressos!
