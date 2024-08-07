Sabrina Carpenter Doesn't Consider Her First Four Albums Part Of Her Discography

By Sam Prance

It's bad news for 'Can't Blame a Girl For Trying' and 'Thumbs' truthers.

Sabrina Carpenter has said that she feels a "separation" from her first four albums ahead of the release of 'Short n' Sweet'.

Sabrina Carpenter may only just be topping the charts now with 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please' but day one fans will already know that she's been releasing iconic music since 2014. From 'Can't Blame a Girl For Trying' to 'Sue Me', Sabrina has been releasing bops for over a decade and 'Short n' Sweet' is her sixth album after 2022's 'Emails I Can't Send'.

However, Sabrina has now revealed that she doesn't identify with her early music and considers 'Short n' Sweet' to be her second album as an artist.

Speaking to Variety, Sabrina explained that she feels like a "new artist" even though her sixth album is about to come out. In 2015, Sabrina released 'Eyes Wide Open' on Disney label Hollywood Records. Sabrina then released three more albums in her original contract ('Evolution', 'Singular: Act I', 'Singular: Act II') before signing with Island Records in 2021.

Reflecting on how she feels about her old music now, Sabrina said: "For the people who love those early records and listen to them, I love you for that. But I personally feel a sense of separation from them, largely due to the shift in who I am as a person and as an artist, pre-pandemic and post-pandemic."

Since signing to Island, Sabrina has reached new heights of success. Her critically-acclaimed 2022 album 'Emails I Can't Send' spawned the hit singles 'Nonsense' and 'Feather' and her new album 'Short n' Sweet' already lays claim to two Number 1s ('Espresso', 'Please Please Please').

Discussing how 'Short n' Sweet' fits into her career, Sabrina said: "It’s my second ‘big girl’ album; it’s a companion [to 'Emails I Can't Send'] but it’s not the same."

She continued: "When it comes to having full creative control and being a full-fledged adult, I would consider this a sophomore album."

Whether this means that Sabrina will stop performing songs from her first four albums is yet to be seen. During the Emails I Can't Send Tour, Sabrina sang 'Can't Blame a Girl for Trying', 'Paris', 'Honeymoon Fades' and 'Sue Me', as well as songs from 'Emails I Can't Send'.

With this in mind, it's possible that certain fan faves from Sabrina's first four albums will still make the Short n' Sweet Tour setlist. Justice for 'Exhale'!

