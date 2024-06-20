Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

When is Sabrina Carpenter going on tour? Who is supporting her? Here's everything know about the Short n' Sweet Tour.

Obsesso with 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please' and want to see Sabrina Carpenter live in concert? We are here to give you all of the info you need to see her in concert now that Sabrina has confirmed that a tour is officially happening.

Sabrina Carpenter season is officially in full swing. After dominating the charts with 'Nonsense' and 'Feather' from 'Emails I Can't Send', Sabrina has now reached new heights of success with her Eras Tour support slot, Coachella show and her hit singles 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please'. It's no wonder that people are desperate to see Sabrina on tour.

With her new album 'Short n' Sweet' on the way, and several major easter eggs, all signs point to Sabrina heading out on the road again very soon. With that in mind, here's everything we know so far about Sabrina's next tour including ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and so much more.

Sabrina Carpenter teases next Short n' Sweet single

Is Sabrina Carpenter going on tour in 2024?

Back in May, Hits Daily Double reported that Sabrina would be announcing an arena tour in the near future and she later was asked by Chérie radio if she's about to head out on tour. Confirming it's happening, Sabrina said: "How do I vaguely say yes? Yes."

Sabrina has since taken to Instagram to officially announce the North American leg of the Short n' Sweet Tour writing: "I can’t wait to be singing with you all soon."

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

For US fans, Sabrina has confirmed that there is a 'Short n' Sweet' fan presale. In her announcement post, she wrote: "Make sure you head to @TeamSabrina for sign up info & first access to the Team Sabrina presale, which starts Tues June 25 at 10 am local. @cashapp cardholders also get early access to tickets."

@TeamSabrina has since revealed that all you need to do to get presale access is sign up for each city/date you want to buy tickets for on Sabrina's tour page on her website. You will then be sent a unique presale code for each city you sign up for. You will received your presale code at least 30 minutes before your presale begins.

Presale information for international dates is yet to be unveiled. Whatever happens, we recommend signing up to Sabrina's mailing list and following @TeamSabrina to get any presale information as soon as it becomes available.

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets be?

Standard ticket prices for Sabrina's Short n' Sweet Tour are yet to be revealed but she's confirmed the prices of each of the VIP packages. There is a 'Team Sabrina Preshow Party Package', a 'Short n' Sweet VIP Package' and a 'Please Please Please VIP Package - and they range between $350 and $150 per person + individual ticket price + fees".

General ticket prices start at $29.50 and go up to $149.50 depending on where you sit.

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Short n' Sweet Tour dates: When is Sabrina Carpenter going on tour?

As it stands, Sabrina has announced the North American dates of her Short n' Sweet Tour. The leg starts in Columbus, Ohio on 23rd September and ends in Los Angeles California on 15th November.

  • 23/09/24 - Columbus, Ohio
  • 25/09/24 - Toronto, Canada
  • 26/09/24 - Detroit, Michigan
  • 29/09/24 - New York, New York
  • 02/10/24 - Harford, Connecticut
  • 03/10/24 - Boston, Massachusetts
  • 05/10/24 - Baltimore, Maryland
  • 08/10/24 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • 11/10/24 - Montreal, Quebec
  • 13/10/24 - Chicago, Illinois
  • 14/10/24 - Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • 16/10/24 - Nashville, Tennessee
  • 17/10/24 - St. Louis, Missouri
  • 19/10/24 - Raleigh, North Carolina
  • 20/10/24 - Charlottesville, Virginia
  • 22/10/24 - Georgia, Atlanta
  • 24/10/24 - Orlando, Florida
  • 28/10/24 - Austin, Texas
  • 30/10/24 - Dallas, Texas
  • 01/11/24 - Denver, Colorado
  • 02/11/24 - Salt Lake City, Utah
  • 04/11/24 - Vancouver, Canada
  • 06/11/24 - Seattle, Washington
  • 07/11/24 - Portland, Oregon
  • 09/11/24 - San Francisco, California
  • 10/11/24 - San Diego, California
  • 13/11/24 - Phoenix, Arizona
  • 15/11/24 - Los Angeles, California

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour locations: What cities will Sabrina play in?

For the time being, Sabrina has only announced 'Short n' Sweet' concerts in the US and Canada. Based on her international popularity, it seems likely that this will be a world tour though. For the Emails I Can't Send Tour, Sabrina did shows in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Our bet is that Oceania will also be part of the next tour.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as Sabrina announced dates outside of North America.

Short n' Sweet Tour dates: When is Sabrina Carpenter going on tour? Picture: Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: What songs will she play?

With a new album on the way, it seems likely that Sabrina's next tour setlist will predominantly feature songs from 'Short n' Sweet', as well as her biggest hits and fan favourite deep cuts.

'Espresso', 'Nonsense' and 'Feather' all seem like definite choices. Based on her recent set lists, 'Tornado Warnings', 'Vicious' and 'bet u wanna' could also feature.

Whether or not Sabrina plays any songs from her Singular albums or previous projects is yet to be seen.

Who is supporting Sabrina Carpenter on the Short n' Sweet Tour?

For the North American leg of the Short n' Sweet Tour, Sabrina has revealed that Amaarae, Griff and Decklan McKenna will all be supporting her at various dates. Check the official poster to see who's supporting your date.

