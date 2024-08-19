Sabrina Carpenter's Black Hair Leaves Fans Stunned As Photos Go Viral

19 August 2024, 12:47 | Updated: 19 August 2024, 15:20

Sabrina Carpenter's Black Hair Is Breaking The Internet
Sabrina Carpenter's Black Hair Is Breaking The Internet. Picture: Steve Jennings/FilmMagic, @sabrinacarpenter via Instagram
Photos of Sabrina Carpenter with dark hair have gone viral online but real ones know exactly where they're from.

So, you've seen pics of Sabrina Carpenter with black hair and want to know if they're real? Well, we're here to give you the 411.

You don't have to be a Sabrina Carpenter fan to know that she has a signature look. The blonde hair and bangs combo isn't new but Sabrina has made it her own. Speaking to Vanity Fair this year, Sabrina revealed that the reason why she got bangs was down to heartbreak: "I literally cut my bangs 'cause someone broke my heart. I was just like, 'I have to do something.'"

Now, photos of Sabrina with dark hair have broken the internet... But where are they from? Has Sabrina dyed her hair?

Has Sabrina Carpenter dyed her hair?

Sabrina Carpenter releases signed Short n’ Sweet vinyls

On Saturday, a Sabrina fan tweeted "SABRINA CARPENTER WITH BLACK HAIR IS TOP TIER OMG??" alongside photos of Sabrina with dark hair.

It wasn't long before the photos went viral with many people living for the look and commenting on how different Sabrina looks without her natural hair - some even compared her to Megan Fox in Jennifer's Body.

In reference to the film, one person tweeted: "She looks like she’s not killing people she’s killing boys."

However, what many people didn't realise is that the photos aren't new. Day one Sabrina Carpenter fans will already know that Sabrina rocked black hair for her 'Fast Times' music video in 2022 and the look was actually a wig.

'Fast Times' was the second single from Sabrina's fifth album 'Emails I Can't Send' and it came out several months before Sabrina reached new heights of fame with 'Nonsense' and 'Feather'.

A fan tweeted: "ppl thinking this is new. fast times i'm sorry i wasn't your mother. you deserved better."

And for anyone wondering if Sabrina might dye her hair anytime soon, the singer told Vanity Fair that she currently has no interest in being anything other than a blonde.

She explained: "I never wanted to dye my hair because I always felt comfortable as, you know, blonde, the way I was born."

Now, for anyone who's never seen the 'Fast Times' video, this is your cue to go watch it!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

