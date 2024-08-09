Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Mistake In 'Nonsense' Lyrics That She Didn't Spot For Two Years

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Mistake In 'Nonsense' Lyrics That She Didn't Spot For Two Years. Picture: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images, Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

By Sam Prance

There's one thing Sabrina Carpenter wishes she could change about her 'Nonsense' lyrics.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

'Nonsense' is a perfect pop song, right? Well, one person who doesn't think so is Sabrina Carpenter all because of one lyric.

Ever since Sabrina Carpenter released 'Nonsense' in 2022, fans have been obsessed with it. Originally just an 'Emails I Can't Send' album track, the song quickly went viral and soon took on a life of its own. Not only has it been streamed almost one billion times on Spotify but, every time, Sabrina performs it she adds a custom outro based on where she's singing it.

Now, Sabrina has revealed that she actually doesn't like one part of the song and she wishes that she could "unrelease" it.

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

In the original version of 'Nonsense', Sabrina sings the line: This song catchier than chickenpox is / I bet your house is where my other sock is / Woke up this morning, thought I'd write a pop hit / How quickly can you take your clothes off? Pop quiz.

Two years later and that lyric is now part of pop music history but Sabrina has confessed that she doesn't like it.

Speaking to Variety about it, Sabrina said: "You know what I realised in hindsight two years later that I don’t like about this lyric? I say ‘pop’ twice. Not my favourite. I didn’t catch it until way after the fact, I was like: ‘Ugh!’" She then added: "But, y’know, no one has really commented on it. Now I’m bringing it to your attention, so I shouldn’t have done that."

Reacting on TikTok, one fan wrote: "I’m just glad she acknowledged that saying “pop” twice was a mistake bc I love the song but that’s always bugged me." A different person added: "It's always bothered me that she says pop twice!"

However, others disagreed. One said: "Pop hit and pop quiz wasn’t intentional?? I love the double pop". Another wrote: "Pop hit and pop quiz wasn’t intentional?? I love the double pop."

Sabrina actually first noticed the double pop in an interview with Capital Buzz back in 2023. Discussing the line in the outro, Sabrina said: "'Pop hit', 'pop quiz', actually now that I'm realising it, it bothers me that I say 'pop' twice. I'm gonna change the song. I'm gonna unrelease it and try one more time."

Of course, Sabrina has since edited the outro countless times in her live shows. Discussing her favourite one, she said: "I think I said something in Philadelphia which is where I was born about rearranging my organs. It's just because it rhymed with 'the city I was born in'."

Never change Sabrina!

Read more Sabrina Carpenter news here:

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones & Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | Twisters

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.