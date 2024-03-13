Inside Sabrina Carpenter's 'Nonsense' Lyrics And Meaning

By Abbie Reynolds

Sabrina Carpenter's song 'Nonsense' has been a hit on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour - but what is the song about? Here are all the details on the meaning of the song and who it might be written about.

There's no denying that Sabrina Carpenter's ever-changing outro for her song 'Nonsense' has been a crowd favourite on The Eras Tour as she opens for Taylor Swift.

But it's the entire song that really flung the 24-year-old singer into stardom, after many years of working with Disney under a five-album deal Sabrina dropped the album 'emails i can't send' in 2022 and 'Nonsense' quickly became her most streamed track.

The pop girlie then released a deluxe version of the album titled 'emails I can't send fwd:' and her hit 'Feather' soon over took 'Nonsense' as her most streamed song.

Now, as she tours the world with pop sensation Tay Tay, she is making us fall in love with the cheeky and love-stricken lyrics of 'Nonsense' all over again.

From rumours that it was written about her ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett, who also dated Olivia Rodrigo, to the very spicy outro - here are all the details you need on 'Nonsense' and its lyrics in full...

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

Who is Sabrina Carpenter's 'Nonsense' written about?

Sabrina's hit 'Nonsense' is all about the giddy feeling of being in love, she sings: I caught the L-O-V-E, How could you do this to me? - but who is exactly is the you she's talking about?

When the song dropped in 2022 fans were quick to speculate that it was penned about her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett, however during a concert in Los Angeles she let it be known that this was definitely not the case.

Changing the outro lyrics once again, Sabrina playfully sung: “I’ve got a personality but no t**s/ This song is not about Joshua Bassett.”

Sabrina has revealed that the song is just about the feeling of having a crush and it's not written in particular about one specific person. Speaking in an interview last year, she said: "There's a lot of humour infused in the song, which is very similar to how I feel when I'm kind of crushing on somebody the first time."

It seems Sabrina is now crushing over Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan, so perhaps she thinks of him while performing the song!

Sabrina Carpenter announces Nonsense remix with Coi Leray

Who wrote the song 'Nonsense'?

The loved-up song was written by Sabrina herself alongside songwriter Steph Jones, who has worked with the likes of Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK. They were also helped by Julian Bunetta who produced the song and he famously worked on One Direction's hit 'Best Song Ever' so it's no wonder the song is so good.

Sabrina has said that she wrote the song whilst experiencing writer's block on a much sadder song. She said the lyrics to 'Nonsense' came about by a "kind of redirection by fate".

The actress and singer explained: "I was writing another song which was quite sad and slow, and I kinda got writer's block. I couldn't really finish it! Maybe probably because I wasn't really in the headspace."

Sabrina Carpenter has been opening for Taylor Swift on 'The Eras Tour'. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to Sabrina Carpenter's song 'Nonsense'?

(Verse 1)

Think I only want one number in my phone

I might change your contact to "don't leave me alone"

You said you like my eyes and you like to make 'em roll

Treat me like a queen, now you got me feelin' thrown, oh(Pre-Chorus)

But I can't help myself when you get close to me

Baby, my tongue goes numb, sounds like "bleh-blah-bleh"

I don't want no one else, baby, I'm in too deep

Here's a lil' song I wrote, it's about you and me

(Chorus)

I'll be honest

Lookin' at you got me thinkin' nonsense

Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in

And when you got your arms around me

Oh, it feels so good

I had to jump the octave

I think I got an ex, but I forgot him

And I can't find my chill, I must've lost it

I don't even know, I'm talkin' nonsense

I'm talkin', I'm talkin' (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

(Verse 2)

I'm talkin' all around the clock

I'm talkin' hope nobody knocks

I'm talkin' opposite of soft

I'm talkin' wild, wild thoughts

You gotta keep up with me

I got some young energy

I caught the L-O-V-E

How do you do this to me? Think I only want one number in my phone

I might change your contact to "don't leave me alone"

You said you like my eyes and you like to make 'em roll

Treat me like a queen, now you got me feelin' thrown, oh

(Pre-Chorus)

But I can't help myself when you get close to me

Baby, my tongue goes numb, sounds like "bleh-blah-bleh-bleh"

And I don't want no one else, baby, I'm in too deep

Here's a lil' song I wroet, it's about you and me

(Chorus)

I'll be honest

Lookin' at you got me thinkin' nonsense

Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in

When you got your arms around me

Oh, it feels so good

I had to hit the octave

I think I got an ex, but I forgot him

And I can't find my chill, I must've lost it

I don't even know, I'm talkin' nonsense (Oh-oh)

I'm talkin', I'm talkin', I'm talkin'

(Bridge)

I'm talkin', I'm talkin', I'm talkin'

(Blah-blah, blah-blah)

Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah (Ah-ah)

I don't even know anymore

(Outro)

This song catchier than chickenpox is

I bet your house is where my other sock is

Woke up this morning, thought I'd write a pop hit

How quickly can you take your clothes off? Pop quiz

That one's not gonna make it

Most of these aren't gonna make it—

