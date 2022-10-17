Sabrina Carpenter Clears Up Whether ‘Nonsense’ Is About Joshua Bassett

By Capital FM

Sabrina Carpenter has playfully been changing the lyrics to her outro on ‘Nonsense’ and her latest has responded to rumours that the track could've been about Joshua Bassett.

Sabrina Carpenter has become the queen of improv lately as one moment in particular during each of her shows has gone viral on TikTok.

The moment we’re talking about, of course, is when she changes the outro lyrics to her catchy song ‘Nonsense’.

‘Nonsense’ was a fan-fave on Sabrina’s fifth album ‘Emails I Can’t Send’, and during each gig, the former Disney star improvises a new set of lyrics relating to the city she is performing in.

Sabrina Carpenter Changes Her 'Nonsense' Lyrics Every Show & It's Become A TikTok Trend

Sabrina Carpenter changes the lyrics to her 'Nonsense' outro during each gig. Picture: Alamy

“This song is not about Joshua Bassett.”



— Sabrina Carpenter in the “Nonsense” outro at her show tonight in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/5id05GuuUm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2022

It didn’t take long for fans to catch on and begin sharing the lyrics from each show on TikTok, so fans at home can keep up with her inventive ways.

However, the latest improv has left fans’ jaws on the floor after she name-drops her alleged ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett in the lyrics.

During her concert in Los Angeles, Sabrina let it be known that although the track is about being in love - it’s definitely not about the HSMTMTS star, whom they were both heavily rumoured to be in a love triangle with alongside Joshua’s alleged other ex, Olivia Rodrigo.

Sabrina Carpenter clarifies 'Nonsense' is not about Joshua Bassett. Picture: Alamy

Sabrina playfully sings: “I’ve got a personality but no t**s/ This song is not about Joshua Bassett.”

As you can hear from the clip, fans in the crowd were completely in shock and left screaming as she wrapped up the song.

We wonder what lyrics she’ll improvise next after this bombshell!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital