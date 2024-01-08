Is Saltburn Star Barry Keoghan Dating Sabrina Carpenter?

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter are reportedly dating
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter are reportedly dating. Picture: Getty
Sparks are flying between Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter, but are they dating?

Man of the moment Barry Keoghan, 31, of Saltburn and Top Boy fame, and unstoppable sensation Sabrina Carpenter, 24, are said to be the latest unexpected Hollywood pairing, a coupling which many fans had the same reaction to as finding out about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet – until they realised it makes so much sense.

Sabrina, who opened for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and Barry were first spotted together in December, following a reportedly ‘romantic’ dinner in Los Angeles. However, the pictures show them simply walking separately towards a car, so it could mean anything really.

Ahead of the Golden Globes, it was rumoured they’d make their ‘red carpet debut’ as a couple… but they didn’t.

Barry Keoghan at the 2024 Golden Globes
Barry Keoghan at the 2024 Golden Globes. Picture: Getty

Are Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter dating?

Barry and Sabrina have yet to confirm whether they’re dating, but sources reckon they’ve been dating since the end of 2023.

They were first linked in December when they were pictured grabbing dinner in LA and it was claimed just before the Golden Globes that the red carpet event would be where they make their debut as a couple after the Saltburn star invited the pop star as his plus one. Barry even gave the mother of his child Alyson Kierans a heads up about their planned relationship reveal, according to this article.

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is said to be dating actor Barry Keoghan
Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is said to be dating actor Barry Keoghan. Picture: Getty

Their source said: “Barry thought it was best that Alyson was the first to know about him and Sabrina so she wouldn’t be hurt if she found out on social media.

“He is spending a lot of time in the States and has invited Sabrina to be his ‘plus one’ at the Golden Globes. Alyson and Barry still communicate for the sake of Brando, and he has been open about his new relationship.”

Watch the trailer for Saltburn

However, Barry arrived solo at the star-studded event, where he was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama.

Their rumoured relationship comes after Sabrina was reportedly dating fellow musician Shawn Mendes at the start of 2023. They were spotted at Miley Cyrus’ album release party and later the Vanity Fair Oscars party in the first part of the year, but reports around their low-key relationship died down after that.

Meanwhile, Barry’s last relationship is thought to be with his ex-girlfriend Alyson, who he welcomed his son Brando with in 2022 after a year of dating. The couple split in July 2023.

