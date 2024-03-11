Barry Keoghan Shows Love To Sabrina Carpenter With A Personalised Bracelet

Barry Keoghan was seen wearing a bracelet with Sabrina’s name on it. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Barry Keoghan was spotted at an Oscars after-party accessorising in a way that confirms his relationship with Sabrina Carpenter.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been the talk of the town this award season. In an are they/aren’t they situation, the pair have been constantly romantically linked together since the end of 2023.

But it seems that after Barry was seen lovingly supporting Sabrina at one of her Singapore shows as she joined Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour, he’s ready for the world to know who his heart belongs to.

Since returning from Singapore, the actor was photographed at both Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party on the 6th of March and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards dinner on the 7th of March wearing a bracelet with Sabrina’s name on it.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been romantically linked since 2023. Picture: Getty

In glorious Swiftie fashion, Barry’s been proudly wearing a beaded friendship bracelet similar to the ones exchanged at Taylor’s Eras Tour concerts, which have the letters S A B R I N A threaded on them bookended by two pink heart beads.

The supposed couple posed separately on the red carpet for the Vanity Fair After-Party, but in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, they took the time to take a selfie together on Barry’s phone.

So whilst they might not be ready to be considered an official couple publicly, they also aren’t trying to hide that they like each other and are getting to know one another.

Barry and Sabrina were first noted hanging out together in late 2023 when they were photographed having dinner in LA.

Since then the pair have been papped across town numerous times, with one that could even have been a potentially romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.

The most convincing evidence for them being a couple was in February 2024 when the pair were reportedly seen leaving the Hotel Bel-Air together in LA. Then the next morning, Barry was again spotted leaving Sabrina’s house in the Hollywood Hills.

We don’t know about you but it all adds up to something that feels a little more than friends.

We've seen Barry flying to Singapore to support his girl, we've see him commenting cute emojis on Sabrina’s Instagram posts, we've see him taking a photo of the two of them on his phone on the red carpet and we've see Barry wearing a bracelet with her name on it which in a way is him literally wearing his heart on his sleeve.

But is Sabrina ready to give as much of that love back? Maybe that’s why the pair haven’t quite made it official just yet.

