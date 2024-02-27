Barry Keoghan Is Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter's Biggest Cheerleader On The Eras Tour

27 February 2024, 13:06

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been spotted together around LA.
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been spotted together around LA. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Sabrina Carpenter is supporting Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour, but that doesn’t mean her love life is on hold. Boyfriend Barry Keoghan is being her biggest cheerleader.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have done everything to suggest they’re dating each other, except officially confirm it.

From fancy dinners across LA, to Valentine’s Day dates, to sleeping over at each other’s apartments; the pop star and Oscar nominated actor definitely make a cute pair.

But with Sabrina across the world in Australia supporting Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour, how is Barry showing his love and support? Online of course, in the form of supportive emojis.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been rumoured to be dating over the last few months.
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been rumoured to be dating over the last few months. Picture: Getty

Over the weekend, Sabrina’s opening set got cancelled on the Saturday night due to wild weather.

Storms and intense rainfall had Sydney’s Accor stadium temporarily evacuated, but as the weather cleared, the concert was given the go-ahead and Taylor managed to get on stage just 20 minutes passed when she was supposed to start at 7.30pm.

However this meant that Sabrina’s opening act never made it to the stage, but Taylor didn’t achieve legendary status without being a legend.

The queen herself brought Sabrina on during her own show so they could duet a cover of ‘White Horse’ together.

Taylor introduced Sabrina on stage before the pair performed, “My incredibly talented, wonderful, gorgeous, hilarious, genius opening act Sabrina Carpenter!”

“She heroically sacrificed her show which I think is a crime against Sydney and I think it needs to be fixed!”

Sabrina Carpenter duets 'White Horse' with Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour.
Sabrina Carpenter duets 'White Horse' with Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

The moment captured the hearts of the audience, but none more so than Sabrina herself, who went to Instagram to gush about it later that night.

She posted a video of the two of them singing, where Sabrina captioned the post, “'Nine-year-old Sabrina singing white horse would never see this sh** coming!”

“I love you so so so dearly taylor. always have always will. Thank you Sydney for making me feel so welcome!! See you tonight.”

But where does Barry come into all of this?

Well underneath Sabrina’s post, the actor left a little comment that had fans in a tizzy.

All he did was leave the small blonde-haired queen emoji in the comment section, in reference to Sabrina, and the fans went wild!

“YES KING GO GET YOUR QUEEN,” one fan wrote, supporting the alleged couple.

Another wrote, “RIGHT!!! SHE IS THE QUEEN.”

Well underneath Sabrina Carpenter's post, Barry Keoghan left a little comment.
Well underneath Sabrina Carpenter's post, Barry Keoghan left a little comment. Picture: Instagram/sabrinacarpenter

We just hope Barry knows what he’s getting into. The man might be one of the biggest upcoming actors in Hollywood, but Sabrina has an army of fans.

Boasting over 32 million followers on Instagram, Barry’s going to be in a world of pain facing the wrath of Sabrina’s fans if it doesn’t work out between them, perhaps that’s why the pair have not yet put a label on their relationship.

