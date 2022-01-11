Who Is Zendaya? Facts Including Real Name, Boyfriend And Where She’s From Revealed

Zendaya has shot to stardom in titles including Euphoria, Spider-Man and Dune. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Euphoria actress Zendaya is all over our screens with her successful movies and TV shows, but who is she really? Here are all the facts you should know including her age, last name and if she has a boyfriend

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Zendaya shot to stardom with incredible movies and TV shows including Malcolm and Marie, Euphoria, Spider-Man and so many more – but what do we really need to know about the young and successful actress?

Currently starring in her second season of TV hit Euphoria, the 25-year-old has a huge career behind and head of her, so it’s essential we know all the basic facts about the face taking over our screens.

All Of Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Too Cute Relationship Photos

Inside Zendaya’s Family From Her Mum To Her Siblings

So who is Zendaya? What’s her real name and surname? Does she have a boyfriend? And where is she from? Here’s all the basic information you need to know:

Zendaya’s success has allowed her to buy her own five-bedroom LA mansion. Picture: Alamy

How old is Zendaya and when is her birthday?

With a movie and TV CV so long, you’ll be surprised to know Zendaya is only 25 years old.

She was born on September 1 in 1996.

What is Zendaya’s real name? And what is her last name?

It may sound like a made-up superstar name but her real name really is Zendaya.

And while the world only really knows her first name, her full title, including surname is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman.

Where is Zendaya from?

The Dune actress was born in Oakland, California but now lives with the rest of the elite movie world in Los Angeles.

She owns her own home with her dog Noon which features five bedrooms and bathrooms, an outdoor swimming pool and a huge collection of lemon trees in her back garden.

Zendaya is super close to both her parents – pictured here with her dad. Picture: Getty

Who are Zendaya’s parents and family?

The Spider-Man actress is very close to her parents who were both teachers and her family. Zendaya’s mum is Claire Stoermer, who she is really close to, and her dad is Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, who is now her manager.

Her parents separated but have remained on good terms for her and her three sisters and two brothers. She also is an auntie.

How tall is Zendaya?

Not only is she gorgeous and talented, but Zendaya also has height on her side as she measures up at around 5ft 10inches.

Does Zendaya have a boyfriend?

The Greatest Showman star is dating her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland.

Rumours of their romance first began in 2017 where they formed a strong friendship.

Since then, the pair have never officially confirmed they’re an item but kissing photos, various sweet dedications from them and plenty of Instagram snaps pretty much say it all.

What movies and TV shows has Zendaya been in?

Aged only 25, Zendaya has clocked up an impressive TV and movie list. She’s starred in:

Euphoria seasons 1 and 2

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Dune Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Greatest Showman

Shake It Up

K.C. Undercover

Malcolm & Marie

Zapped

What is Zendaya’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Zendaya’s extensive career on TV, along with sponsorship deals, has led her to have a very healthy $15million net worth. That’s around £11million in British money.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital