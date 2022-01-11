How To Watch Euphoria Season 2 In The UK

11 January 2022, 12:38

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s how to watch the brand new season of Euphoria in the UK and where you can watch it online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Euphoria is back with a highly-anticipated second season after what feels like forever.

The all-star cast of the popular drama series has also returned including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud and Alexa Demie.

The new season first aired in the US on January 9, with Zendaya issuing a warning to fans just a few hours ahead of its release, reminding people that the show is for ‘mature audiences’.

Zendaya Issues Important Warning To Fans About Euphoria Season 2

The new season is now available to watch in the UK - but how can I watch it?

Here’s how to watch Euphoria season two in the UK…

Season 2 of Euphoria is finally here
Season 2 of Euphoria is finally here. Picture: HBO
How can I watch Euphoria season 2 in the UK?
How can I watch Euphoria season 2 in the UK? Picture: HBO

How to watch Euphoria season 2 in the UK

While Euphoria premiered on HBO in the US, UK fans sadly can’t access HBO Max.

Instead, fans in the UK will need to have access to Sky Atlantic or NOW TV to watch the second season of the series.

Each episode of the new season airs every Monday at 2am on Sky Atlantic.

Zendaya has reprised her role of Rue Bennett for Euphoria season 2
Zendaya has reprised her role of Rue Bennett for Euphoria season 2. Picture: HBO

You can watch back episodes on Sky Go or NOW TV anytime after they have aired.

Unfortunately, Euphoria season 2 isn't available to watch on Netflix or Amazon Prime.

However, season 1 of Euphoria is available to buy on Amazon Prime for £9.99.

