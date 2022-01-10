Zendaya Issues Important Warning To Fans About Euphoria Season 2

By Capital FM

Zendaya has reminded fans that season two of Euphoria is for ‘mature audiences’ as she issued a warning to those watching it.

Zendaya has shared a warning to fans about the second season of Euphoria.

The drama series aired in the US on January 9 and ahead of the first episode dropping, the actress had a few words to share with fans before it was released.

Euphoria is a drama series that sees a group of high school students struggle with an array of hard-hitting issues including drugs, money, social media and relationships - and Zendaya wanted fans to be aware it was for ‘mature audiences’.

Posting on Instagram just a few hours before the new season dropped, Zendaya wrote: “I know I've said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences."

Euphoria season two drops in the UK on January 10. Picture: @zendaya/Instagram

Zendaya issued a warning online to her Euphoria fans. Picture: @zendaya/Instagram

She continued: “This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch.

"Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support."

In 2020, Zendaya made history after becoming the youngest woman to win an Emmy in a drama series for her performance of Rue in Euphoria.

Zendaya plays Rue in Euphoria. Picture: HBO

Zendaya warned fans that Euphoria is for 'mature audiences'. Picture: HBO

The Spider-Man actress previously opened up about her character and what fans should expect from season two, telling Teen Vogue: “It’s a difficult season. It’s gonna be hard and it’s gonna be devastating sometimes."

“But I think Rue really deserves all of that care when it comes to her character because I think she represents a lot for so many people,” added Zendaya.

“I hope to make those people proud with our depictions of Rue [and] where all the characters go. I think this season’s not going to be easy, though. It’s not going to be a fun watch, I don’t think.”

