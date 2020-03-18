Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast & Everything We Know

18 March 2020, 17:43

Euphoria announced it will release season 2 this year
Euphoria announced it will release season 2 this year. Picture: HBO

Here’s what we know about the upcoming release of Euphoria’s second season.

Euphoria is the US drama that got everybody hooked just after one episode. 

The HBO show, which is produced by Drake, has the likes of Zendaya and her rumoured beau, Jacob Elordi, bringing us a high-school world like we’ve not seen it before.

Netflix Dare Me: Who is Marlo Kelly? Meet The Actress Who Plays Beth Cassidy

But when will we be blessed with a second season? Here’s what we know…

When will Euphoria season 2 be released?

HBO confirmed there will be a second season and it will drop sometime in 2020, according to Teen Vogue.

Despite not knowing the actual day, we presume it’ll be released in a similar way to the first season - with it coming out in the US first, followed by the UK after a few months.

behind the skates with rules 💫

Where can I watch season 2?

As it hasn’t been confirmed yet, we assume it’ll be available on Sky Atlantic, NowTV and Amazon - just as season one was.

Will Zendaya return?

It is likely the actress will reprise her role as she took to Twitter after HBO announced the show’s return for its second season.

She tweeted: “Literally just got the call. Can’t say thank you enough for the support we’ve seen, wow…” and we’re taking that as confirmation!

here we go !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Has production started?

Yes, it has! The show’s official Twitter account shared a snap of Zendaya and her co-star, Angus Cloud, at what seems to be a table read of scripts - how exciting!

