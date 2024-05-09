Two New Lord Of The Rings Movies Are Officially In The Works

9 May 2024, 18:02

Two New Lord Of The Rings Movies Are Officially In The Works
Two New Lord Of The Rings Movies Are Officially In The Works. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo, Frank Nowikowski / Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will be the first of two new films set in the Lord of the Rings universe.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hobbits, make some noise! Lord of the Rings is finally coming back to the big screen with a new film centred around Gollum.

Ever since the original Lord of the Rings trilogy of films ended in 2004 with Return of the King, fans have been begging Peter Jackson to continue the franchise. Since then, he's adapted The Hobbit into three prequel movies ending in 2014. Amazon Studios have also built on the Lord of the Rings universe with their series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Now, two new Lord of the Rings films are coming and the first is tentatively called Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Gollum in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Gollum in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Picture: Alamy

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav has confirmed that the company is "now in the early stages of script development" for two new Lord of the Rings movies. The first - Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum - is set for a 2026 release and will "explore storylines yet to be told."

Andy Serkis has also signed on to play Gollum again. Not only that but he will direct the feature with Peter Jackson and his longterm writing partners, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, all returning to be "involved every step of the way".

In a statement about the movie, Peter, Fran and Philippa said: “It's an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that stinker — Gollum!"

Meanwhile, Andy teased: "Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle-earth Peter, Fran and Philippa."

Watch the teaser trailer for The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

As it stands, it's unclear how Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will fit into the timeline of the original movies and who else will star in the movie.

Bookmark this page and we'll update you as soon as we know more.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints A Portrait While Answering Chaotic Questions | The Idea of You

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Selling The OC: Why did Tyler, Sean and Alexandra Jarvis quit the show?

Three Selling The OC Cast Members Quit Show After Season 3 Filming

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell confirms queer love stories are coming to the show

Bridgerton Boss Confirms Queer Romances Will Appear In Future Seasons

Nicholas Galitzine Says He Feels "Guilt" Over Playing Gay Roles As A Straight Actor

Nicholas Galitzine Says He Feels "Guilt" Over Playing Gay Roles As A Straight Actor

Selling The OC's Austin has posted alleged texts from Sean that 'prove' he's lying

Selling The OC's Austin Victoria Exposes Sean Palmieri's Texts After Threesome Accusations

The Idea of You Author Says It's "Reductive" To Compare Hayes To Harry Styles

The Idea of You Author Slams "Frustrating" Harry Styles And Hayes Comparisons

Ten films to watch if you enjoyed 'The Idea Of You'

10 Films To Watch If You Loved 'The Idea Of You'

Nicholas Galitzine addressed being compared to Taylor Zakhar Perez

Nicholas Galitzine Addresses Being Compared To Taylor Zakhar Perez In ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’
Nicholas Galitzine talks dancing with August Moon

Nicholas Galitzine Admits August Moon Bandmates Called Him Out For One Dance Move

Will there be a Selling The OC season 4? Here's everything we know

Will There Be A Selling The OC Season 4? Here's Everything We Know

Is Selling The OC scripted?

Is Selling The OC Scripted? Here's What The Cast Has Said

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits