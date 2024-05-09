Two New Lord Of The Rings Movies Are Officially In The Works

Two New Lord Of The Rings Movies Are Officially In The Works. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo, Frank Nowikowski / Alamy Stock Photo

By Sam Prance

Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will be the first of two new films set in the Lord of the Rings universe.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hobbits, make some noise! Lord of the Rings is finally coming back to the big screen with a new film centred around Gollum.

Ever since the original Lord of the Rings trilogy of films ended in 2004 with Return of the King, fans have been begging Peter Jackson to continue the franchise. Since then, he's adapted The Hobbit into three prequel movies ending in 2014. Amazon Studios have also built on the Lord of the Rings universe with their series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Now, two new Lord of the Rings films are coming and the first is tentatively called Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Gollum in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Picture: Alamy

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav has confirmed that the company is "now in the early stages of script development" for two new Lord of the Rings movies. The first - Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum - is set for a 2026 release and will "explore storylines yet to be told."

Andy Serkis has also signed on to play Gollum again. Not only that but he will direct the feature with Peter Jackson and his longterm writing partners, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, all returning to be "involved every step of the way".

In a statement about the movie, Peter, Fran and Philippa said: “It's an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that stinker — Gollum!"

Meanwhile, Andy teased: "Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle-earth Peter, Fran and Philippa."

Watch the teaser trailer for The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

As it stands, it's unclear how Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will fit into the timeline of the original movies and who else will star in the movie.

Bookmark this page and we'll update you as soon as we know more.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Nicholas Galitzine Paints A Portrait While Answering Chaotic Questions | The Idea of You

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.