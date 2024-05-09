Cardi B Responds To Backlash Over Met Gala Designer Name Controversy

9 May 2024, 16:30

Cardi B Responds To Backlash Over Met Gala Designer Name Controversy
Cardi B Responds To Backlash Over Met Gala Designer Name Controversy. Picture: Prince Williams/WireImage, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Cardi B refer to Windwosen's Sensen Lii as "Asian" instead of by his name at the event.

Cardi B has responded after being called out for referring to her Met Gala designer as "Asian" during a red carpet interview.

On Monday (May 6), Cardi B was one of the many celebrities to make headlines with a jaw-dropping look at the Met Gala. At the event, Cardi wore a stunning black Windowsen dress crafted by designer Sensen Lii. The dress spread out across the entire carpet. In fact, it was so large that Cardi had seven people help lift the dress so she could move around.

Fans loved the dress but Cardi faced some criticism after she was interviewed and failed to mention her designer by name.

Cardi B at the 2024 Met Gala
Cardi B at the 2024 Met Gala. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

On the red carpet, Emma Chamberlain asked Cardi B "who made" the dress and she responded: "It's this amazing designer. They're Asian and everything." Cardi then faced backlash on social media with people calling her out for not remembering her designer's name.

Vogue's former managing director Gilbert Cheah also criticised Cardi on Instagram writing: "She chose [the dress] and should have at least remembered his name and not just that he’s ‘Asian'."

Now, Cardi has responded on Instagram by saying: "First and first, when I was on the red carpet, I was very scared. The dress was supposed to be on a little podium, and I've been practicing how to pose on the podium. But on the carpet, I wasn't allowed to use the podium. So I had a lot of things in my mind, and I was being rushed."

Cardi then said that she "forgot [how] to pronounce the designer’s name because his name is a little bit complicated."

Cardi B responds to Met Gala dress name controversy

Cardi added: "I was like, 'Damn.' How do I pronounce his name? My mind was just racing." Cardi admitted she "didn't want to be offensive" so she said, "'Asian designer' because I knew the designer was Asian, but I wasn’t sure what nationality the designer was."

Cardi also took to X to post a video of the dress writing: "I have to give another thank you to Windowsen by Sensen Lii!!! I chose you because of your amazing talent and you came through really making this Met Gala a night to remember."

As it stands, Sensen is yet to comment on the controversy. We will keep you posted with any updates.

