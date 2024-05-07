People Are Calling The 2024 Met Gala The "Most Boring" Met Gala Ever

People are calling the 2024 Met Gala the "most boring" Met Gala ever. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Stars including Rihanna, Beyoncé and Blake Lively all skipped the 2024 Met Gala.

The 2024 Met Gala is over and the verdict is in - people are labelling it one of the "most boring" Met Gala red carpets ever.

Every year, the Met Gala acts as an opportunity for celebrities and designs us to wow us with jaw-dropping looks. Over the course of the past decade, we've seen huge superstars like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Zendaya all use the Met as a platform to unveil some of their most daring styles. What happens inside the Met also tends to make headlines.

However, this year's Met hasn't gone down as well as previously years with the internet even calling it the "worst" one yet.

Kim Kardashian attends Met Gala 2024

Every year the Met Gala has a different theme and the 2024 dress code was "Garden of Time" inspired by the new exhibition Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. As always some stars took the theme literally, some people took a more abstract approach and others didn't follow it at all.

With Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth acting as co-chairs, there were many standout looks that broke social media. However, people were also quick to complain that too many of the looks played it safe this year.

A person tweeted: "the met gala is the one place where you’re supposed to wear ART why do these celebrities show up looking so boring ?? like stay home if you not gonna wear something exciting."

Another wrote: "This year goes down as the worst year in #MetGala history."

the met gala is the one place where you’re supposed to wear ART why do these celebrities show up looking so boring ?? like stay home if you not gonna wear something exciting #MetGala pic.twitter.com/u1chBNrq3B — 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐞 (@KINDAFENTY) May 6, 2024

This year goes down as the worst year in #MetGala history

pic.twitter.com/LBQYLM2wJb — Oliver (@MissingLuci) May 6, 2024

boring met gala looks are soooo much worse than ugly ones. like why don’t you try something earnest and flop rather than be safe and snooze-worthy in your black suit? talking to you, men. — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) May 6, 2024

this was probably the most boring Met Gala we’ve had in years pic.twitter.com/Vx3bZD8jEV — carlos 💐 (@_CARL0SMNDZ) May 7, 2024

Another reason this year's Met came under fire is down to the amount of high-profile celebrities who opted to skip the event. Past Met Gala mainstays like Rihanna, Blake Lively and Beyoncé were nowhere to be seen. In one viral tweet, a fan wrote: "met gala is over ??? no rihanna? no blake lively?"

AI photos of Rihanna and Katy Perry on the carpet also went viral. One person tweeted: "this years met gala so boring that we had to ai katy perry and rihanna onto the carpet cause they are the only two who know how to serve consistently."

met gala is over ??? no rihanna? no blake lively? pic.twitter.com/V4QYYflANg — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) May 7, 2024

this years met gala so boring that we had to ai katy perry and rihanna onto the carpet cause they are the only two who know how to serve consistently😭. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/nq9htRJ5bJ — declan (@idkdeclan) May 7, 2024

According to People, Rihanna decided not to attend the Met because she was "sick with the flu".

Nevertheless, stars like Zendaya, Doja Cat and Tyla still came through with some incredible fits.

What do you think? Was this year's Met a let down or not?

