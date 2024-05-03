Billie Eilish's Jaw-dropping Met Gala Looks Through The Years

A look at all of Billie Eilish's Met outfits throughput the years. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Ahead of the Met Gala 2024, here are all the times Billie Eilish wowed on the Met Gala red carpet.

Billie Eilish is iconic in every way so it's no wonder she's had several invites to the Met Gala as well as being a co-chair at her debut gala.

The 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' singer is also known for switching up her looks and where better to experiment with fashion than the Met? At her first ever Met Gala appearance in 2021 she took the world by storm as she revealed her blonde hair do' for the very first time after years of striking black hair with the occasional vibrantly coloured root.

Aged 19 at the time she also used the event to break out the conservative mould she had made for herself. Before the gala she was always known to only wear baggy clothes out of fear of being sexualised but at the Met she ditched the oversized tee and wore a beautiful busty dress.

She's also used the Met to voice her views about animal cruelty and climate change. In 2024 Billie will among celebs like Kim Kardashian and Zendaya, so while we await her next Met Gala look let's take a look at all the outfits she's worn over the years...

Billie Eilish at The Met Gala 2023 - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Billie Eilish at the 2023 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish and Finneas attend the Met Gala 2023

At the 2023 gala she wore this custom black, lace gown by Irish designer Simone Rocha. Simone told Elle that Billie was the inspiration behind the look.

She said: 'I wanted to celebrate her femininity through fragility and strength. Working with fragile tulle and edging it in lace, interpreting embellishment as armour, and creating a look which reflected an emotion, a very layered piece revealing what lies beneath.'

Billie Eilish at The Met Gala 2022 - In America: An Anthology of Fashion

Billie Eilish at the 2022 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Billie pulled off the dress code of 'gilded glamour, white tie' with this custom Gucci gown in 2022. And of course Billie put her own spin on the look by making sure the entire dress was made from upcycled materials - sustainable Queen!

After collaborating with Gucci she worked with them to release the brand's first ever vegan leather bag which came out in 2023.

Billie Eilish at The Met Gala 2021 - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

Billie Eilish at the 2021 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

We will never recover from just how life changing this look was. At her very first Met Gala Billie graced the carpet like an absolute pro.

Channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe she stunned in this gorgeous Oscar De La Renta gown. After years of black hair this was her first time debuting blonde hair as she entered her 'Happier Than Ever' era.

