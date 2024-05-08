Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Shoes Explain Why She Couldn't Walk Properly

Kim Kardashian reveals why she couldn't walk properly at the Met Gala. Picture: Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

By Katie Louise Smith

What shoes did Kim Kardashian wear to the Met Gala? Here's the reason why she couldn't walk properly on the carpet.

By now, you've probably all seen the videos of Kim Kardashian posing for photos at the Met Gala, in her slinky silver Margiela dress with the tiny, tiny, waist and the cardigan that seemed to leave everyone baffled... (It was part of the look! You just didn't get the vision! It was a performance!)

In the clips that have been circulating on social media, Kim's red carpet stance has been pulled into question with people speculating that her corset was preventing her from breathing, talking and even moving.

However, in a new video with Vogue, Kim has now revealed that that was not necessarily the case. There was actually a whole 'nother reason as to why she was moving awkwardly the way she was on the Met Gala carpet... It was her absolutely wild shoes.

Kim Kardashian is helped up the stairs at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

In the video, Kim detailed the story and the vision behind her much-talked about – and somewhat controversial – Met Gala look. She also revealed that due to the intricate metal detailing on the skirt of the dress, she could not wear heels. The solution? She had to wear 10-inch Pleaser platforms with no heel.

"This is my shoe," Kim said. "It's clever because if I had a shoe with a heel, the heel gets stuck in the metal skirt, and so that was our issue of walking."

"To wear these, you're on your tiptoes and you're balancing the whole time flexing your calf muscles, so that's what I'm gonna have to do – stand on my tippy toes," Kim explained, before adding: "I think ballerinas do it and they probably have a lot of practice - this is our only practice. I think we really need the height on this look so we gotta do what we gotta do."

Kim was unable to lean back while wearing the shoes, and ended up shuffling along the carpet on the night. She also had to have several people help her walk up the steps of the Met and into the exhibition.

Kim Kardashian reveals she wore 10-inch platform shoes with no heels at the Met Gala. Picture: Vogue

Reactions to Kim's commitment to the look have been mixed. Some are genuinely impressed, particularly with the shoe revealed, with one person writing: "Kim is properly unhinged. a corset that made people think she got her insides rearranged.. a tight metal skirt.. and a heel less shoe. props to her coz shell do anything for a look"

Another wished she was able to be a bit more relaxed in order to pull off the meaning behind the outfit: "I think the concept would have worked so much better if Kim was more physically comfortable because her energy would have flowed better."

"Instead it felt restrictive and forced which juxtaposed the carefree vision board of a wild night in the gardens, unencumbered and tousled. Such a beautiful idea tho," they added.

Others, however, have accused her of perpetuating "dangerous" and "unrealistic beauty expectations" with her corset. One person wrote: "It looks like she should be at the ER."

Kim has not yet addressed the commentary surrounding her Met Gala outfit. No doubt we'll hear all about in six months when it pops up on the next season of The Kardashians.

