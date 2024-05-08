Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Shoes Explain Why She Couldn't Walk Properly

8 May 2024, 13:58

Kim Kardashian reveals why she couldn't walk properly at the Met Gala
Kim Kardashian reveals why she couldn't walk properly at the Met Gala. Picture: Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

What shoes did Kim Kardashian wear to the Met Gala? Here's the reason why she couldn't walk properly on the carpet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By now, you've probably all seen the videos of Kim Kardashian posing for photos at the Met Gala, in her slinky silver Margiela dress with the tiny, tiny, waist and the cardigan that seemed to leave everyone baffled... (It was part of the look! You just didn't get the vision! It was a performance!)

In the clips that have been circulating on social media, Kim's red carpet stance has been pulled into question with people speculating that her corset was preventing her from breathing, talking and even moving.

However, in a new video with Vogue, Kim has now revealed that that was not necessarily the case. There was actually a whole 'nother reason as to why she was moving awkwardly the way she was on the Met Gala carpet... It was her absolutely wild shoes.

Kim Kardashian is helped up the stairs at the Met Gala
Kim Kardashian is helped up the stairs at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

In the video, Kim detailed the story and the vision behind her much-talked about – and somewhat controversial – Met Gala look. She also revealed that due to the intricate metal detailing on the skirt of the dress, she could not wear heels. The solution? She had to wear 10-inch Pleaser platforms with no heel.

"This is my shoe," Kim said. "It's clever because if I had a shoe with a heel, the heel gets stuck in the metal skirt, and so that was our issue of walking."

"To wear these, you're on your tiptoes and you're balancing the whole time flexing your calf muscles, so that's what I'm gonna have to do – stand on my tippy toes," Kim explained, before adding: "I think ballerinas do it and they probably have a lot of practice - this is our only practice. I think we really need the height on this look so we gotta do what we gotta do."

Kim was unable to lean back while wearing the shoes, and ended up shuffling along the carpet on the night. She also had to have several people help her walk up the steps of the Met and into the exhibition.

Kim Kardashian reveals she wore 10-inch platform shoes with no heels at the Met Gala
Kim Kardashian reveals she wore 10-inch platform shoes with no heels at the Met Gala. Picture: Vogue

Reactions to Kim's commitment to the look have been mixed. Some are genuinely impressed, particularly with the shoe revealed, with one person writing: "Kim is properly unhinged. a corset that made people think she got her insides rearranged.. a tight metal skirt.. and a heel less shoe. props to her coz shell do anything for a look"

Another wished she was able to be a bit more relaxed in order to pull off the meaning behind the outfit: "I think the concept would have worked so much better if Kim was more physically comfortable because her energy would have flowed better."

"Instead it felt restrictive and forced which juxtaposed the carefree vision board of a wild night in the gardens, unencumbered and tousled. Such a beautiful idea tho," they added.

Others, however, have accused her of perpetuating "dangerous" and "unrealistic beauty expectations" with her corset. One person wrote: "It looks like she should be at the ER."

Kim has not yet addressed the commentary surrounding her Met Gala outfit. No doubt we'll hear all about in six months when it pops up on the next season of The Kardashians.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints A Portrait While Answering Chaotic Questions | The Idea of You

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slams Estranged Husband Over 'Lies' In Brutal Post

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slams Estranged Husband Over 'Lies' In Brutal Post

Nicholas Galitzine talks dancing with August Moon

Nicholas Galitzine Admits August Moon Bandmates Called Him Out For One Dance Move

Nicholas Galitzine Says He Used To Be "Disgusted" By His Own Face

Nicholas Galitzine Says He Used To Be "Disgusted" By His Own Face

Zayn Malik reveals cheeky reason he got into music

Zayn Reveals Hilarious Reason He Really Got Into Music

Will there be a Selling The OC season 4? Here's everything we know

Will There Be A Selling The OC Season 4? Here's Everything We Know

TV & Film

You've seen the red carpet, here are some of the best Met Gala after party looks

The Best Met Gala 2024 After Party Looks You Missed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits