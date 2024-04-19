Who Is Cassandra? How Taylor Swift's 'Cassandra' Lyrics Relate To Kim Kardashian And Greek Mythology
19 April 2024, 15:26
The meaning behind Taylor Swift's Cassandra lyrics explained.
Taylor Swift has just put out a brand new song called 'Cassandra'. Who is Cassandra though and what are the lyrics about?
As well as releasing her new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' today, Taylor Swift sent us into meltdown by dropping a double album. 'The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology' contains all 16 of the album's original tracks as well as 15 extra songs. From 'So High School' to 'The Manuscript', there's something for everyone in Taylor's latest project.
One of the songs on 'The Anthology' edition is called 'Cassandra' and it appears to be inspired by Taylor's relationship with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Not only that but 'Cassandra' is based on Cassandra of Troy in Greek mythology.
What are Taylor Swift's 'Cassandra' lyrics about?
Cassandra
Cassandra of Troy was a woman in Greek mythology who had the gift of prophecy. However, she was cursed so that no one would ever believe what she said. After predicting that Paris would start the Battle of Troy if he went to Sparta and brought back Helen as a wife, Cassandra was ignored. The Battle of Troy then happened and Cassandra was later killed.
In 'Cassandra', Taylor relates her own life to Cassandra. She sings: When the first stone's thrown, they're screaming / In the streets, there's a raging riot / When it's "Burn the bitch," they're shrieking / When the truth comes out, it's quiet."
Taylor is likely referencing when people turned on her in 2016 amid her feud with Kim Kardashian.
In the chorus, Taylor alludes to people filling her Instagram comments with snake emojis singing: So, they killed Cassandra first 'cause she feared the worst / And tried to tell the town / So, they filled my cell with snakes, I regret to say / Do you believe me now?
Taylor's 2016 feud with Kim and Kanye originally started when Taylor criticised Kanye for calling her a "bitch" in his song 'Famous'. Kanye and Kim claimed that Taylor was given permission but it was later proved that she never approved it.
In the bridge, Taylor sings about the Kardashians at large and how they let the whole saga unfold. She sang: They knew, they knew, they knew the whole time / That I was onto something / The family, the pure greed, the Christian chorus line
They all said nothing / Blood's thick but nothing like a payroll / Bet they never spared a prayer for my soul.
With 'Cassandra', Taylor appears to be reminding people that she was right all along. To make the point even clearer, 'Cassandra' follows 'The Prophecy' on 'The Tortured Poets Department' tracklist.
VERSE 1
I was in my new house placing daydreams
Patching up the crack along the wall
I pass it and lose track of what I'm saying
'Cause that's where I was when I got the call
PRE-CHORUS
When the first stone's thrown, they're screaming
In the streets, there's a raging riot
When it's "Burn the bitch," they're shrieking
When the truth comes out, it's quiet
CHORUS
So, they killed Cassandra first 'cause she feared the worst
And tried to tell the town
So, they filled my cell with snakes, I regret to say
Do you believe me now?
VERSE 2
I was in my tower weaving nightmares
Twisting all my smiles into snarls
They say, "What doesn't kill you makes you aware"
What happens if it becomes who you are?
CHORUS
So, they killed Cassandra first 'cause she feared the worst
And tried to tell the town
So, they set my life in flames, I regret to say
Do you believe me now?
BRIDGE
They knew, they knew, they knew the whole time
That I was onto something
The family, the pure greed, the Christian chorus line
They all said nothing
Blood's thick but nothing like a payroll
Bet they never spared a prayer for my soul
You can mark my words that I said it first
In a morning warning, no one heard
VERSE 3
I patched up the crack along the wall
I pass it and lose track of what I'm saying
'Cause that's where I was when I lost it all
CHORUS
So, they killed Cassandra first 'cause she feared the worst
And tried to tell the town
So, they filled my cell with snakes, I regret to say
Do you believe me now?
BRIDGE
Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah
I was onto something
Ah-ah-ah, ah
They all said nothing
Blood's thick but nothing like a payroll
Bet they never spared a prayer for my soul
You can mark my words that I said it first
In a morning warning, no one heard
No one heard, not a single word was heard
OUTRO
When the first stone's thrown, they're screaming
In the streets, there's a raging riot
When it's "Burn the bitch," they're shrieking
When the truth comes out, it's quiet It's so quiet
