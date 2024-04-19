Who Is Cassandra? How Taylor Swift's 'Cassandra' Lyrics Relate To Kim Kardashian And Greek Mythology

19 April 2024, 15:26

Who Is Cassandra? How Taylor Swift's 'Cassandra' Lyrics Relate To Kim Kardashian And Greek Mythology
Who Is Cassandra? How Taylor Swift's 'Cassandra' Lyrics Relate To Kim Kardashian And Greek Mythology. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage

The meaning behind Taylor Swift's Cassandra lyrics explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift has just put out a brand new song called 'Cassandra'. Who is Cassandra though and what are the lyrics about?

As well as releasing her new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' today, Taylor Swift sent us into meltdown by dropping a double album. 'The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology' contains all 16 of the album's original tracks as well as 15 extra songs. From 'So High School' to 'The Manuscript', there's something for everyone in Taylor's latest project.

One of the songs on 'The Anthology' edition is called 'Cassandra' and it appears to be inspired by Taylor's relationship with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Not only that but 'Cassandra' is based on Cassandra of Troy in Greek mythology.

What are Taylor Swift's 'Cassandra' lyrics about?

Cassandra

Cassandra of Troy was a woman in Greek mythology who had the gift of prophecy. However, she was cursed so that no one would ever believe what she said. After predicting that Paris would start the Battle of Troy if he went to Sparta and brought back Helen as a wife, Cassandra was ignored. The Battle of Troy then happened and Cassandra was later killed.

In 'Cassandra', Taylor relates her own life to Cassandra. She sings: When the first stone's thrown, they're screaming / In the streets, there's a raging riot / When it's "Burn the bitch," they're shrieking / When the truth comes out, it's quiet."

Taylor is likely referencing when people turned on her in 2016 amid her feud with Kim Kardashian.

In the chorus, Taylor alludes to people filling her Instagram comments with snake emojis singing: So, they killed Cassandra first 'cause she feared the worst / And tried to tell the town / So, they filled my cell with snakes, I regret to say / Do you believe me now?

Taylor's 2016 feud with Kim and Kanye originally started when Taylor criticised Kanye for calling her a "bitch" in his song 'Famous'. Kanye and Kim claimed that Taylor was given permission but it was later proved that she never approved it.

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian West at the MTV VMAs in 2015
Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian West at the MTV VMAs in 2015. Picture: Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage

In the bridge, Taylor sings about the Kardashians at large and how they let the whole saga unfold. She sang: They knew, they knew, they knew the whole time / That I was onto something / The family, the pure greed, the Christian chorus line
They all said nothing / Blood's thick but nothing like a payroll / Bet they never spared a prayer for my soul.

With 'Cassandra', Taylor appears to be reminding people that she was right all along. To make the point even clearer, 'Cassandra' follows 'The Prophecy' on 'The Tortured Poets Department' tracklist.

VERSE 1
I was in my new house placing daydreams
Patching up the crack along the wall
I pass it and lose track of what I'm saying
'Cause that's where I was when I got the call

PRE-CHORUS
When the first stone's thrown, they're screaming
In the streets, there's a raging riot
When it's "Burn the bitch," they're shrieking
When the truth comes out, it's quiet

CHORUS
So, they killed Cassandra first 'cause she feared the worst
And tried to tell the town
So, they filled my cell with snakes, I regret to say
Do you believe me now?

VERSE 2
I was in my tower weaving nightmares
Twisting all my smiles into snarls
They say, "What doesn't kill you makes you aware"
What happens if it becomes who you are?

CHORUS
So, they killed Cassandra first 'cause she feared the worst
And tried to tell the town
So, they set my life in flames, I regret to say
Do you believe me now?

BRIDGE
They knew, they knew, they knew the whole time
That I was onto something
The family, the pure greed, the Christian chorus line
They all said nothing
Blood's thick but nothing like a payroll
Bet they never spared a prayer for my soul
You can mark my words that I said it first
In a morning warning, no one heard

VERSE 3
I patched up the crack along the wall
I pass it and lose track of what I'm saying
'Cause that's where I was when I lost it all

CHORUS
So, they killed Cassandra first 'cause she feared the worst
And tried to tell the town
So, they filled my cell with snakes, I regret to say
Do you believe me now?

BRIDGE
Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah
I was onto something
Ah-ah-ah, ah
They all said nothing
Blood's thick but nothing like a payroll
Bet they never spared a prayer for my soul
You can mark my words that I said it first
In a morning warning, no one heard
No one heard, not a single word was heard

OUTRO
When the first stone's thrown, they're screaming
In the streets, there's a raging riot
When it's "Burn the bitch," they're shrieking
When the truth comes out, it's quiet It's so quiet

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

WATCH: Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Taylor Swift announced bonus track 'The Bolter'

Taylor Swift's Surprise Song ‘The Bolter’ Inside The Meaning And Lyrics

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift had a short-lived romance

Who Is Matty Healy? Get To Know Taylor Swift's Ex Boyfriend

Taylor Swift releases first love song about Travis Kelce called 'So High School'

Taylor Swift 'So High School' Lyrics – All The Travis Kelce References Explained

Which Taylor Swift songs are about Travis Kelce? Here's the full list so far

Every Taylor Swift Song About Travis Kelce (So Far)

Taylor Swift's newest album 'Tortured Poets Department' drops on the 19th of April

Who And What Are Taylor Swift's Song ‘loml’ Lyrics About?

Hot On Capital

MAFS' Jack Dunkley has left viewers baffled by his choice of emoji

What On Earth Did MAFS’ Australia’s Jack Mean By The Wind Emoji?

TV & Film

Kourtney Kardashian has had to defend her post-partum body online

Kourtney Kardashian Hits Back At Post-Partum Body Shamers

Henry Moodie: Dream dinner party? 'I'd love to get One Direction back together' | My Life In 20

Henry Moodie: Dream dinner party? 'I'd love to get One Direction back together' | My Life In 20
Dylan O'Brien says he's "so grateful" to have a trans nonbinary sibiling

Dylan O'Brien Says Having A Trans Nonbinary Sibling Has "Deepened" His Life

TV & Film

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are rumoured to be dating

How Long Did Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Date? Inside Their Relationship

Billie Eilish plays the Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris show

Billie Eilish's Third Album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft': Everything We Know So Far

Taylor Lautner reveals they were originally going to recast Jacob in Twilight New Moon

Taylor Lautner Reveals Twilight Were Originally Going To Recast Jacob In New Moon

TV & Film

Chris Pratt explains why he hates people calling him Chris

Chris Pratt Explains Why He Hates People Calling Him Chris

Matty Healy says the rat from Flushed Away is based on him

Matty Healy Reveals The Rat In Flushed Away Was Actually Based On Him

Artists

Fans believe Taylor Swift could be joining Lana Del Rey on Weekend 2 of Coachella

Will Taylor Swift Join Lana Del Rey At Coachella?

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch