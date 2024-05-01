The Idea Of You Release Time: Here's What Time It Comes Out On Prime Video

What time does The Idea of You come out on Prime Video? Picture: Prime Video

By Katie Louise Smith

Where can you watch The Idea of You online? Here's what time it's released in your country.

It's time! After months of hype, The Idea of You is now just hours away from being release into the world – but what time does it come out on Amazon Prime Video? Here's your answer.

Starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, The Idea of You (based on Robinne Lee's novel of the same name) sees Soléne (Hathaway) and Hayes (Galitzine) fall unexpectedly in love. The catch? She's a 40-year-old single mother and he's a 24-year-old, boyband superstar.

On top of Soléne and Hayes' instant yet complicated romance, the film also introduces the world to a brand new fictional boyband called August Moon – and there's an entire album of original songs that accompanies the film too.

As usual, The Idea of You will be released globally on Prime Video at midnight PT, and it'll become available in your country at the corresponding time. Scroll down to find out when it drops for you.

What time does The Idea of You come out on Prime Video?

Where can you watch The Idea of You online? Picture: Alamy

The Idea of You release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

The Idea of You will be released on Thursday May 2nd at 12AM Pacific Time (PT) on Prime Video. That means it will be become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

So, if you're in the UK, you can stream at 8AM on the dot. If you're on the US east coast, it'll appear online at 3AM.

Here's The Idea of You release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Watch The Idea of You trailer

Where to watch The Idea of You online: Is it on Netflix?

The Idea of You will not be available to stream on Netflix or any other streaming platform.

The film will only be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video as it is a Prime Video exclusive movie. And yes, it'll be available to stream globally so no matter where you are in the world, you'll be able to watch it.

You will need to have a Prime Video subscription to stream the film. If you're already already subscribed, then it'll be free to watch as soon as it drops on the streaming platform!

Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway star in The Idea Of You. Picture: Alamy

What is The Idea of You about?

Based on Robinne Lee's novel of the same name, The Idea of You follows 40-year-old single mother Solène as she begins a very unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the world famous boyband August Moon.

Solène ends up having to take her teenage daughter to Coachella after her ex-husband pulls out of the trip. She meets Hayes backstage and sparks begin to fly immediately. And that's all we'll say! No spoilers before it drops! (Although, if you wanna read the book plot for spoilers, we're not stopping you...)

There's brand new original music from the fictional August Moon, plenty of sexy moments between Solène and Hayes that'll no doubt set social media on fire, and some brilliant performances from Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine.

Reviews have been incredible so far, with the film sitting at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Looks like we know what we'll be doing for the rest of the week... (Binge-watching The Idea of You and wishing August Moon were real x)

