The Idea Of You Release Time: Here's What Time It Comes Out On Prime Video

1 May 2024, 12:30 | Updated: 1 May 2024, 12:39

What time does The Idea of You come out on Prime Video?
What time does The Idea of You come out on Prime Video? Picture: Prime Video
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Where can you watch The Idea of You online? Here's what time it's released in your country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's time! After months of hype, The Idea of You is now just hours away from being release into the world – but what time does it come out on Amazon Prime Video? Here's your answer.

Starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, The Idea of You (based on Robinne Lee's novel of the same name) sees Soléne (Hathaway) and Hayes (Galitzine) fall unexpectedly in love. The catch? She's a 40-year-old single mother and he's a 24-year-old, boyband superstar.

On top of Soléne and Hayes' instant yet complicated romance, the film also introduces the world to a brand new fictional boyband called August Moon – and there's an entire album of original songs that accompanies the film too.

As usual, The Idea of You will be released globally on Prime Video at midnight PT, and it'll become available in your country at the corresponding time. Scroll down to find out when it drops for you.

What time does The Idea of You come out on Prime Video?

Where can you watch The Idea of You online?
Where can you watch The Idea of You online? Picture: Alamy

The Idea of You release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

The Idea of You will be released on Thursday May 2nd at 12AM Pacific Time (PT) on Prime Video. That means it will be become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

So, if you're in the UK, you can stream at 8AM on the dot. If you're on the US east coast, it'll appear online at 3AM.

Here's The Idea of You release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

  • United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Watch The Idea of You trailer

Where to watch The Idea of You online: Is it on Netflix?

The Idea of You will not be available to stream on Netflix or any other streaming platform.

The film will only be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video as it is a Prime Video exclusive movie. And yes, it'll be available to stream globally so no matter where you are in the world, you'll be able to watch it.

You will need to have a Prime Video subscription to stream the film. If you're already already subscribed, then it'll be free to watch as soon as it drops on the streaming platform!

Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway star in The Idea Of You
Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway star in The Idea Of You. Picture: Alamy

What is The Idea of You about?

Based on Robinne Lee's novel of the same name, The Idea of You follows 40-year-old single mother Solène as she begins a very unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the world famous boyband August Moon.

Solène ends up having to take her teenage daughter to Coachella after her ex-husband pulls out of the trip. She meets Hayes backstage and sparks begin to fly immediately. And that's all we'll say! No spoilers before it drops! (Although, if you wanna read the book plot for spoilers, we're not stopping you...)

There's brand new original music from the fictional August Moon, plenty of sexy moments between Solène and Hayes that'll no doubt set social media on fire, and some brilliant performances from Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine.

Reviews have been incredible so far, with the film sitting at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Looks like we know what we'll be doing for the rest of the week... (Binge-watching The Idea of You and wishing August Moon were real x)

Read more about The Idea of You here:

WATCH: Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints A Portrait While Answering Chaotic Questions | The Idea of You

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Buying London is the latest real estate series coming to Netflix

All The Details On Netflix's Buying London: Cast, Release Date, Trailer & More

The Idea Of You comes comes out May 2nd

Where To Watch The Idea Of You Movie

MAFS' Tori Adams leaves a shady goodbye for her cast members

MAFS' Tori Sends Shady Message To Her Cast After Reunion Episode

Maya Jama was a fan of Love Island long before her role as host of the show.

Summer Love Island 2024: Start Date, Cast And Location

How to watch Challengers online: Netflix, streaming and everything you need to know

Is Challengers On Netflix Or Streaming? Here's When And How To Watch Online

Will there be 8 seasons of Bridgerton?

Bridgerton Bosses "Committed" To Making All 8 Seasons At Netflix

Martin Freeman defends Miller's Girl from age gap discourse backlash

Martin Freeman Responds To Backlash Over 'Controversial' Jenna Ortega Age-Gap In Miller’s Girl
MAFS Australia 2024 brought together some strong and interesting couples

Who’s Still Together From MAFS Australia 2024?

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

Anne Hathaway Defends Age Gap Between Solène And Hayes In The Idea of You

Anne Hathaway Defends Age Gap Between Solène And Hayes In The Idea of You

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits