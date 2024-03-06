Who’s In The Cast Of The Idea Of You? A Complete Guide

The Idea of You sees Anne Hathaway opposite Nicholas Galitzine. Picture: Prime Video

By Kathryn Knight

New movie The Idea of You is all over our social feeds for a multitude of reasons – but who is in the cast?

The Idea of You is coming out on Prime Video on 2nd May, telling the love story of a 39-year-old art gallery owner and single mum who falls for a 20-year-old lead singer of a boyband inspired partly by One Direction's Harry Styles.

Anne Hathaway plays the leading lady opposite Nicholas Galitzine, who some fans may recognise from romcom Red, White and Royal Blue which came out last year.

But who else is in the cast of The Idea of You? Take a look at the complete list below.

Anne Hathaway is the star of The Idea of You. Picture: Alamy

Anne Hathaway

Anne, 41, plays Soléne in The Idea of You, the newly-divorced mum-of-one who runs an art gallery in LA and falls for a 20-year-old international boy band star.

As the book gained traction during the pandemic in 2020, despite being published three years prior, the author Robinne Lee spoke to Vogue, explaining the story is about a woman reclaiming her sexuality.

She explained: “It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off.”

Nicholas Galitzine stars in The Idea of You. Picture: Getty

Nicholas Galitzine

Rising star Nicholas, 29, plays Hayes in the upcoming romance drama, the lead singer of boy band August Moon.

Prime Video viewers will know Nicholas from Red, White & Royal Blue which came out on the platform last year and told the story of the son of the American President and a British prince who fall for each other after their staged friendship grows deep.

He’s also starred in Purple Hearts, Cinderella opposite Camila Cabello, and TV series Chambers.

Ella Rubin plays Izzy in The Idea of You. Picture: Getty

Ella Rubin

Ella, 22, plays Soléne’s [Hathaway] teenage daughter Izzy who wins the opportunity to meet August Moon at Coachella, where her mum acts as her chaperone.

You may have seen Ella in Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air, where she played Peggy, the 2021 reboot of Gossip Girl as Bianca and TV series Billions where she played Gilbert’s daughter.

Reid Scott plays Soléne's ex-husband on The Idea of You. Picture: Getty

Reid Scott

Reid, 46, plays Dan, Soléne’s estranged husband who pulls out of their plans to take their daughter to Coachella at the last minute, which is why his ex wife steps in.

You may have seen Reid in TV series Black-ish, American Horror Stories or Law Order.

The Idea of You is coming out on Prime Video. Picture: Prime Video

The Idea of You cast in full:

Anne Hathaway as Soléne

Nicholas Galitzine as Hayes

Ella Rubin as Izzy

Annie Mumble as Tracy

Reid Scott as Daniel

Perry Mattfeld as Eva

Jordan Aaron Hall as Zeke

Mathilda Gianopoulos as Georgia

Meg Millidge as Claire

Church Manohar as Jeremy

Raymond Cham Jr. as Oliver

Jaiden Anthony as Adrian

Viktor White as Simon

Dakota Adan as Rory

Graham Norton as himself

Roxy Rivera as Jodie

Jon Levine as Lawrence

Grace Junot as Nancy

