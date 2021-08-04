Camila Cabello & Nicholas Galitzine Friendship Timeline: Inside The Cinderella Co-Star's Bond

Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine already have a thick and fast friendship. From co-stars to birthday posts to gushing about one another in interviews – here's the timeline of their matey moments!

Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine have become not just colleagues but the best of pals since meeting on the set Cinderella.

The upcoming Amazon Prime reimagination of the classic fairytale sees the 'Don't Go Yet' songstress, 24, as the titular character and the Chambers actor, 26, as the Prince.

But what's their relationship like away from the silver screen? Here are all the adorable moments from the talented duo thus far...

Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine grew close since rehearsals for Cinderella. Picture: Nicholas Galitzine/Instagram

Nicholas gushes over his co-star Camila Cabello

In an interview with Vogue, the actor got real about what his relationship with the 'Havana' songstress was like on set.

He told the publication: "I can tell you for a fact that I have never felt as untalented as when I had to sing alongside her and the other incredible singers, like Idina Menzel and Billy Porter."

Despite being starstruck by the pop sensation at first, the pair soon became friends as they filmed the iconic fairytale flick.

"I just feel so blessed to be on these tracks with these incredible singers, and regardless of what happens in life, no one can take that away from me now.”

Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine met on the set of the Cinderella remake. Picture: Nicholas Galitzine/Instagram

Nicholas sends Camila some birthday love

For Camila's 24th birthday in March, the rising star posted a sweet dedication to the 'Señorita' singer.

Nicholas wrote: "Happiest birthday to the goofiest little pooper a Prince could ask for!"

The actor gave fans an adorable insight into their close relationship: "I found a mate for life and I can’t wait to eat banana’s and binge watch Harry Potter as soon as possible."

He capped off the post by saying "love you" – okay, now we're all crying!

Happiest birthday to the goofiest little pooper a Prince could ask for! I found a mate for life and I can’t wait to eat banana’s and binge watch Harry Potter as soon as possible. Love you @camila_cabello pic.twitter.com/znyKjqhzxl — Nicholas Galitzine (@nickgalitzine) March 3, 2021

Camila, Nicolas and the Cinderella cast wrap!

The triple threat duo looked elated as they wrapped on filming their upcoming movie!

The cast were all smiles in the snap Nicholas posted to commemorate the milestone – we can't wait to finally see the film land on the streaming platform!

The emerging actor raved about his experience working on the project, captioning the post: "WE DID IT!! We have wrapped @cinderellamovieofficial and I’m so proud of this cast and crew for doing what they did against all odds."

Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine hang out off set too. Picture: Nicholas Galitzine/Instagram

He even dedicated part of the post to commend Camila's acting chops: "This movie would be so different without its leading lady @camila_cabello. You guys are going to be BLOWN AWAY by this woman’s performance!"

Friends who support each other, stay together!

Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine celebrate his birthday on set

Camila and Nicholas' gruelling movie scehdule means they don't always have time off for birthdays – but it seems they managed to have a blast when celebrating his 26th birthday whilst filming!

Hopefully we'll get an insight into many more iconic moments from the fairytale pair when Cinderella is released!

