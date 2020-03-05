Camila Cabello Kicks Off The Global Awards 2020 With 'My Oh My' And 'Havana'

Camila Cabello put on a sensational performance at the Global Awards 2020.

Camila Cabello marked the start of the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk with a mash up of 'My Oh My' and 'Havana'.

Wearing a neon green checked uniform complete with knee-high socks, Camilla looked incredible with a team of backing dancers surrounding her.

Opening with her latest single, 'My Oh My', Camila then brought the summer vibes we all miss with her huge hit 'Havana' - even having a dance break to show off her Latin dance skills.

Camila Cabello performed 'My Oh My' and 'Havana'. Picture: PA

The songstress – who recently turned 23 years old – put on the first performance of the night before the evening fully got underway and the UK's most-loved stations came together to celebrate the artists and music we all can't get enough of.

Camila is nominated for Best Female, alongside Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Lizzo.

Camila Cabello rocked her latest album's 'Romance' theme on the blue carpet. Picture: PA

She's also up for Song of the Year with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, for their chart topping single 'Senorita' which stayed as a Big Top 40 Number 1 for seven weeks.

The Global Awards is one of the biggest showbiz events of the year, welcoming artists from across the world to celebrate the music, news, and entertainment industries.

