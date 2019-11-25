Camila Cabello Shouts Out Shawn Mendes’ Mum At 2019 AMAs After Winning Award For ‘Senorita’

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello paid tribute to each other's mums. Picture: Getty

Camila Cabello proved to be the cutest girlfriend ever after giving a shout out to Shawn Mendes’ mum at the AMAs.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had an eventful night at the American Music Awards (AMAs) 2019 after they won ‘Collaboration of the Year’ for their hit song, ‘Señorita’.

The couple were up against amazing collabs, including Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road, so they were obviously beyond excited when they won, as they held hands on their way to accept the award.

During their acceptance speech, the 22-year-old ‘Living Proof’ singer paid tribute to her boyfriend’s mum, saying: “Thank you so much to all of our fans, thank you guys so much for supporting the song.

“Shout out to Shawn’s mom Karen who’s watching in Toronto!” before the ‘In My Blood’ hitmaker chimed in, saying: “Sinu, we love you more.”

Shawn Mendes gushed about Camila Cabello shouting out his mum at the AMAs. Picture: Twitter

Camila laughed and added: “That’s MY mom,” we cannot cope with this level of adorable.

The 21-year-old Canadian hitmaker was even stanning the cute moment, tweeting: “Camila shouting out my mom [heart emoji] the sweetest.”

Fans wasted no time in gushing about the cute interaction with the couple's future in-laws, with one penning: “SHOUTOUT TO SHAWN’S MOM KAREN WHO’S WATCHING IN TORONTO OML THIS CUTE FAMILY CONTENT. Congrats shawn and camila, y’all deserve it [sic].”

“Shawn and Camila shouted out each other’s moms, Karen and Sinu! We love one big family,” added another.

Camila: Shoutout to Shawn’s mom Karen who’s watching in Toronto!



Shawn: Sinu we love you more!



Camila: That's my mom #AMAs pic.twitter.com/wKNJ7baKxr — Shawn Mendes Updates (@DailyMendesLife) November 25, 2019

The pair, who recently got tattoos together, followed up their acceptance speech with a steamy performance of their award-winning tune and the audience was in awe.

Taylor Swift had the most relatable reaction ever after she stared wide-eyed at the pair as they nearly kissed at the end of their set.

One fan commented, saying: “I bet the audience is stanning shawmila more than the song itself! Taylor’s reaction represents all of us!!!!!”

The ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ duo ended up rubbing noses with each other instead of giving the crowd the kiss they were anticipating, but at least they came through with the amazing performance we all needed!

