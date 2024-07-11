Camila Cabello Shares How Collab With Drake Came About

Camila Cabello learns about Toby Carvery and plays our BLINDFOLD game

By Kathryn Knight

Camila Cabello has shared how her collaboration with Drake really came to fruition.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Camila Cabello joined Capital Breakfast with Jordan North to talk about her new era after releasing her latest album ‘C, XOXO’ which includes two collaborations with rap icon Drake; ‘Uuugly’ and ‘Hot Uptown’, the former which was originally the outro to the latter.

Naturally, the guys grilled Camila on how their collab came about and Camila gave us some more insight into what went down.

She said: “I messaged him and I was listening to a lot of his songs for inspiration. I was listening to a lot of rap throughout this album writing process and I DM’d him and I was like, ‘I’ve been listening to your music a lot, I’m maybe more than halfway done with my project. I’d love for you to listen to some songs and tell me what you think.’

We had on-brand lollipops ready for Camila Cabello in the studio, in honour of her album's theme. Picture: Global

Camila Cabello joined the Capital Breakfast gang. Picture: Global

"And he was kind enough to respond and I played him a few songs and he played me some songs from ‘For All The Dogs’ before it came out which was so cool.

"And a few weeks later he was like, ‘I want to contribute to your project in some way’ and he sent me an idea which was ‘Hot Uptown’ and I booked a studio that day and I wrote my parts and sent it to him, because I was like, ‘I cannot lose this amazing opportunity!’ And I sent it to him and he loved it."

The guys also spoke about Camila's new hair, after she ditched her dark locks to go blonde for her new era.

Camila Cabello spoke about her latest album 'C, XOXO'. Picture: Global

"Did you change your hair for the album?" Chris Stark asked.

Camila replied: "Yeh, well I think I changed my hair for the first time maybe a year before I started writing this album and I think changing your hair pulls out different parts of your personality. It pulled out different sides of me when my hair was jet black, honey brown and it pulled out a different personality me when I kinda cosplayed Daenerys Targaryen I don’t know if blonde is my home, it just feels very this era."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.