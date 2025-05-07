10 Things I Hate About You director reveals a sequel is ‘in the works’

7 May 2025, 14:38

The director of 10 Things I Hate About You has confirmed a sequel is in the works.
The director of 10 Things I Hate About You has confirmed a sequel is in the works. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

A sequel to 10 Things I Hate About You is officially in the works! Here's everything we know so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Guys, this is not a drill, a sequel to the legendary romcom 10 Things About You is officially in development and what's more is it’s set to be the first of three films.

Gil Junger, who directed the original 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) film, has revealed that he’s working on the sequel with the original producer Andrew Lazar and co-writing the script with Naya Elle James.

So far, not too many details are known about the trilogy, but Gil did reveal that they've already decided on a name for all three films. The first will be titled 10 Things I Hate About Dating, followed by 10 Things I Hate About Marriage and 10 Things I Hate About Kids.

The director of 10 Things I Hate About You confirmed he's working on a sequel film.
The director of 10 Things I Hate About You confirmed he's working on a sequel film. Picture: Alamy

While the pair are yet to get the go-ahead on production for the first sequel, Gil confirmed that’s definitely the direction they’re hoping to move in and they already have "some pretty good ideas".

He told People: “10 Things I Hate About Dating is definitively in the works as a feature film. We're developing it right now.”

The original film was an adaptation of the Shakespeare play The Taming of the Shrew. It follows forthright and feisty teenager Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles) who has a tetchy relationship with her popular younger sister, Bianca (Larisa Oleynik).

Their overprotective dad sets a rule that Bianca cannot date until Kat, who has no interest in romance, starts dating too. It’s at this point that Kat's love interest Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger), a gentle heart parading as a bad boy, enters the scene to shake things up - with some added bribery.

Gil Junger said the sequel would be called 10 Things I Hate About Dating
Gil Junger said the sequel would be called 10 Things I Hate About Dating. Picture: Alamy

Similar to the 1999 film’s adaptation from The Taming of the Shrew, Gil said they’re currently taking inspiration from Molière's 1666 play The Misanthrope for the sequel.

However, this time around the film is going to be tailored to an audience in the 30s age range, as opposed to the original film’s teenage demographic.

lt also comes after it was revealed earlier this year that a 10 Things I Hate About You musical – led by Lena Dunham and Carly Rae Jepsen – is in the works.

Naturally, some will be wondering whether the sequel will see a return from any of the original film’s characters, and while it’s too soon to say at this stage for sure, Gil has made it clear he would be keen to see some familiar faces.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
10 Things I Hate About You (1999). Picture: Alamy

He said: “I would love to work with Julia again. She shaped the lives of millions of women. That Kat character really spoke to young women in a very powerful way.”

As for other potential returns, Gil admitted he “hasn’t thought” about it too much as the script is still in the early stages, but added: “If it resonates with [the original cast] and I can have some cameos or even real parts, I'd love [that].”

He did confirm we can expect a nod to the late Heath Ledger in the sequel, as he branded the prospect “a beautiful idea”.

Other stars who featured in the original film include Joseph Gordon Levitt, Andrew Keegan, Gabrielle Union, Allison Janney and David Krumholtz.

