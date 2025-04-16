What is MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui's age gap?

What is the age gap between MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint? Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Clint and Jacqui surprised the rest of the MAFS Australia cast when they revealed they were a couple but what is the age gap between them?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jacqui and Clint took the rest of the Married at First Sight Australia cast by total surprise when they revealed in a shock twist at the reunion they had actually become an item.

They’re certainly not the first MAFS participants to find a connection beyond their original matches on the show, but the revelation still prompted some gasps from other participants and even angered others (aka Ryan).

While they’ve only been dating for around five months, Jacqui and Clint seem like they’ve been thriving since they first got together and even moved in together not long after becoming official.

But things really picked up between them when they revealed at the start of April when they got engaged, which it's safe to say left plenty of the former brides and grooms totally startled.

Jacqui has already batted away claims that she's with Clint for his money, but some MAFS fans are still concerned by their age gap.

Jacqui and Clint revealed they were engaged in April. Picture: Instagram

What is the age gap between MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint?

Jacqui is 29 years old, while her fiancé Clint is 43, meaning there is a 14-year age gap between them.

Opening up about how she and Clint first got together after filming MAFS Australia last year, Jacqui revealed that Clint reached out to her but she was actually a bit unsure about the whole thing due to their age gap.

She told The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick breakfast radio show: “[Clint] reached out to me and wanted to get to know me, and after Final Vows he did invite me down to Tassie to spend some time with him.

“We do have a 14-year age gap, though, so I was a little bit nervous about that."

Jacqui then continued: "But then after meeting him, the age gap didn’t matter. It just didn’t really affect us at all.”

She continued: "Clint is a successful businessman, and we’re both going into business together now. Life is looking great. There’ll be opportunities for me in the future, and I’m glad people found me entertaining on the screen.”

While other participants at the MAFS reunion dinner party were shocked by how fast things seemed to be going between the new couple, Jacqui has since insisted it wasn’t a “surprise” given her eagerness to settle down.

Speaking to Woman’s Day she said: “Obviously, I was quite desperate for going on Married At First Sight. I was really looking for a life partner, so it’s no surprise that I’d move in with someone so quickly.

Jacqui and Clint have a 14-year age gap. Picture: Instagram

"I’ve still got my stuff in Sydney and I haven’t fully moved down, but I’ve been living here for the past seven months. Everything just seems to tick.”

And looking forward to the future she certainly seemed excited to plan her next steps with Clint, as she added: “We’ve definitely got marriage and babies on the horizon."

While we don't have a timeline yet for when we can't expect the pair to get hitched, based on their progress so far, it might not be too far off.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.